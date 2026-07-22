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  • /As govt agrees to NEET debate, Kharge demands Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation first

As govt agrees to NEET debate, Kharge demands Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation first

Leading the protest, Congress President and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge declared that the Opposition would not allow proceedings to continue until the Education Minister stepped down over the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination and the police action against students protesting at Jantar Mantar.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Shweta Kumari
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 03:35 PM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 03:35 PM IST
As govt agrees to NEET debate, Kharge demands Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation first
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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