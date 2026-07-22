The Rajya Sabha was disrupted once again on Wednesday, the third day of the Monsoon Session, as the Opposition intensified its protest over the NEET-UG controversy, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan before any discussion could take place in the House.
Leading the protest, Congress President and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge declared that the Opposition would not allow proceedings to continue until the Education Minister stepped down over the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination and the police action against students protesting at Jantar Mantar.
"For fair discussion on NEET, there will be no debate until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns," Kharge said during the proceedings.
The continued protests forced repeated interruptions, following which the Upper House was adjourned until 3 p.m.
Responding to the Opposition's demand, Leader of the House and Union Minister J.P. Nadda said the government was fully prepared to hold a discussion on the NEET issue and rejected allegations that it was avoiding accountability.
"The INDI Alliance's conduct is very irresponsible. We can clearly see this anti-democratic conduct in the Parliament. Parliamentary decorum is being shredded and democratic values are being violated. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has said very clearly just now that the Government is ready to discuss all issues. Besides this, our Government is ready to also discuss the NEET paper leak and all matters related to it.
"Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, ours is a transparent Government. It is a Government which always rules in the favour of the people. So, we strongly condemn their anti-people activities. They do not believe in democracy or democratic values," Nadda said.
Earlier in the day, Opposition MPs staged a protest in Parliament premises dressed in black to register their protest against the government's handling of the NEET issue and the alleged crackdown on student demonstrators. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were among those who joined the demonstration.
Backing the students' agitation, Priyanka Gandhi said their demands were legitimate and accused the government of ignoring the education sector.
"The Education budget is Rs 1.4 lakh crores, but you are waving off Rs 16 lakh crore loans for Adani and Ambani. Students have a genuine struggle and are asking for change. Paper leaks are happening repeatedly. There is nothing undemocratic with peaceful protest, but what is happening with students and in Parliament is undemocratic," she said.
Kharge also criticised the government over the police action against Congress leaders during Tuesday's protest outside the Prime Minister's residence, alleging that democratic rights were being suppressed.
"I said yesterday itself that this is not a democratic government. They are functioning like a dictatorship. They do not respect MPs. They harass even those who protest as per rules. BJP-RSS volunteers work among the police without badges. Terrorising students and Congress leaders is what they do indirectly.
"If you try to crush our senior leaders, lakhs of people will stand up. You will not be able to control them then.
"We are not going to be scared; we will continue to fight. You will regret what you did to Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. We will show them that the Congress party and the INDIA bloc will continue to fight," he added.
The standoff over the NEET issue has continued to dominate the Monsoon Session, with the Opposition insisting on the Education Minister's resignation, while the government maintains that it is willing to debate the matter in Parliament.
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