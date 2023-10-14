As India Demolish Pakistan, PM Modi, Amit Shah Join Nation In Congratulating Men In Blue

In a thrilling ICC World Cup match on Saturday, India secured a resounding victory against arch-rival Pakistan by 7 wickets. The Indian team, donning blue, showcased exceptional bowling and brilliant batting, keeping fans on the edge of their seats. Home Minister Amit Shah graced the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad with his presence to witness one of the most eagerly anticipated matches of the tournament. After India's decisive victory over Pakistan, he joined hundreds of thousands of ecstatic fans in giving the team a standing ovation.

Amit Shah took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to commend Captain Rohit Sharma's squad for upholding India's winning tradition against Pakistan and extended his best wishes for their upcoming matches in the 2023 World Cup. "Tiranga flying high. A big round of applause for our cricket team for this stupendous victory. The team continues its winning streak against Pakistan in the ODI World Cup. You all have shown how much pride seamless teamwork with a common goal can achieve for our nation. My best wishes on your unrelenting march toward winning the World Cup 2023," wrote Shah.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also offered his congratulations to the team and conveyed his best wishes for their future matches. "Team India all the way! A great win today in Ahmedabad, powered by all round excellence. Congratulations to the team and best wishes for the matches ahead," wrote PM Modi