As India Prepares For Missile Test Near Andamans, China Sends Spy Fleet – Here’s The Inside Story

BrahMos Anti-Ship Cruise Missile Test: India has been preparing for a major missile test near the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, a region that often serves as a silent arena for high-value strategic operations. A formal Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) was issued days ago, and the skies in that stretch of the Bay of Bengal were marked as a no-fly zone for the scheduled trial.

Everything appeared to be moving according to plan until satellite trackers and naval watchers noticed an unusual pattern in the waters below. Three Chinese surveillance vessels slipped into the Indian Ocean and begun lingering in critical zones.

Known in security circles for their intrusive intelligence-gathering abilities, these ships are now positioned in a manner that could jeopardise India’s upcoming test.

Spy Ships Close In On India’s Missile Test Zone

Beijing’s surveillance fleet has been spotted patrolling three separate locations across the Indian Ocean. Two of these vessels (each equipped with arrays of sensors and deep-sea mapping tools) have crept uncomfortably close to the Andaman and Nicobar region.

The third is cruising near the Maldives, carrying out what Chinese authorities describe as “research activity”, a term many defence agencies interpret as strategic reconnaissance.

Their presence raises immediate concern. These ships can create 3D maps of the ocean floor, track submarine movements and capture vital data used for underwater warfare.

They can also record signals and launch patterns from airborne weapons. If they remain in the area when India initiates its missile trial, they could intercept sensitive information.

Officials privately admit that India might be forced to postpone the test if the ships refuse to move out.

India’s Chosen Missile-Test Zone

India recently issued a NOTAM for the waters stretching around the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, marking November 25 to November 27 as a restricted airspace window. The notified distance reaches up to 490 kilometres, which immediately triggered speculation that New Delhi is preparing to test the extended-range variant of the BrahMos anti-ship cruise missile.

This upgraded missile is designed to skim the sea surface with razor-sharp precision and strike an enemy warship with almost no warning. The speed is so extreme that by the time an adversary detects it, the missile has already arrived.

Chinese Fleet Circles India’s Test Range

The ship closest to the Andamans is China’s surveillance vessel Xi Yan 6, which recently sailed through the Malacca Strait before entering the Indian Ocean.

Another vessel, Shen He Yi Hao, is stationed further south of the Andaman and Nicobar chain.

The third ship, Lian Hai 201, is positioned near the Maldives where it has been conducting seabed surveys.

Why The Ships’ Alarm New Delhi

China refers to these vessels as research or survey ships, but defence analysts across Asia have repeatedly said that they are integral to Beijing’s military intelligence network.

Under the cover of oceanographic studies, they gather data that enhances submarine deployment, naval operations and surveillance capabilities.

Some of these vessels also support deep-sea submersibles that can retrieve information meant strictly for military use.

Their presence near India’s high-security missile test zone heightens geopolitical tension at sea. Aware that even a minor slip of intelligence could aid Beijing’s long-term maritime strategy, New Delhi has been tracking their movements closely.

With India’s missile test window opening, naval planners are watching the horizon with sharpened focus. Whether the test proceeds as planned or becomes another chapter in the shadow game playing out across the Indian Ocean will depend on how these Chinese vessels behave in the coming hours.