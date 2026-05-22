As Indus Waters Treaty remains in abeyance, India’s water war on Pakistan continues with Rs 2,600 crore Chenab river projects

More than a year after India placed the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) with Pakistan in abeyance following the Pahalgam Terror attack, India has begun work on two significant infrastructure projects connected to the Chenab River basin, signalling a more assertive approach to utilising waters from the western rivers. Under these initiatives, a major inter-basin water diversion tunnel will be built in Himachal Pradesh and a sediment management project at the Salal Dam in Jammu and Kashmir. Together, the two projects are estimated to cost close to Rs 2,600 crore and will be executed by the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC).

The more ambitious of the two projects is the Rs 2,352 crore Chenab-Beas Link Tunnel Project in Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul-Spiti region.

The project involves constructing an 8.7-km tunnel to divert surplus water from the Chenab basin to the Beas river system.

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Project details indicate that the tunnel forms part of a larger inter-basin river-linking effort aimed at transferring water from the Chandra River, a tributary of the Chenab, into the Beas basin through a network of tunnels and associated hydraulic infrastructure.

The first phase also includes the construction of a 19-metre barrage across the river in the Lahaul valley. In addition to this project, NHPC has begun work on a separate Rs 268-crore diversion-cum-sediment bypass tunnel at the Salal hydroelectric project on the Chenab in Jammu.

India has fast-tracked several projects after it held the IWT in abeyance last year. The Sawalkote Hydroelectric Project, which is a major initiative on the Chenab in Udhampur/Ramban districts, recently received clearances and is moving to execution. It is described by officials as having both developmental and strategic importance.

Other projects like Pakal Dul, Kiru, Kwar, Ratle, and others like Dulhasti Stage-II and Kirthai projects. Many are on the Chenab and have seen expedited timelines.

Now, with the additional infrastructures, India’s use of western river waters will be intensified, boosting India’s hydropower capacity, improving energy security, and better utilizing waters that India argues have historically flowed largely unused to Pakistan.

Also Read: India rejects ‘illegally constituted’ Court of Arbitration’s ruling on the Indus Waters Treaty, calls it ‘null’ and ‘void’

The Indus Waters Treaty in 'abeyance'

The IWT, brokered by the World Bank in 1960, divides the Indus River basin between the two neighbors: the eastern rivers, i.e Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej largely to India for unrestricted use, and the western rivers, i.e Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab primarily to Pakistan, with India permitted limited non-consumptive uses such as run-of-the-river hydropower generation under strict design constraints to avoid significant storage or flow alteration.

Following the April 23, 2025, Pahalgam terror attack, India announced it was holding the IWT in abeyance, after which the government has accelerated several long-pending hydropower initiatives in Jammu and Kashmir.

Although Pakistan has reiterated India’s measure to keep the IWT in abeyance, had repeatedly called it ‘illegal.’

Pakistan maintains that the treaty remains fully in force and has pursued international arbitration.

The Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague has repeatedly upheld its jurisdiction and Pakistan’s positions, recently in May 2026 rulings limiting pondage at projects like Ratle and Kishanganga, while affirming that unilateral abeyance is not permitted under the treaty. India has rejected these proceedings as ‘illegal’, ‘null,’ and boycotted them.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah has stated that the treaty will not be restored until Pakistan takes irreversible steps against terrorism. Short-term actions included temporary reductions in water flow through projects like Baglihar on the Chenab.

Also Read: India kicks off Rs 5,129 Cr Sawalkot dam project on Chenab amid Indus waters treaty suspension

Attack on Pakistan’s artery

Pakistan, which relies on the Indus river system for roughly 80% of its irrigated agriculture, views the developments as a potential long-term threat to its water security, especially amid climate change pressures that could intensify scarcity.

Islamabad has raised objections over design elements, pondage, and flow variations, warning of broader diplomatic and humanitarian consequences.

The IWT has long been hailed as one of the most resilient water-sharing agreements, surviving multiple wars. Its current status marks a significant strain in India-Pakistan relations, shifting water from a cooperative domain to a strategic lever.





