As LoC Remains Volatile, Indian Air Force Identifies More Deep-Strike Targets Inside Pakistan

Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar (GOC-in-C Western Command) recently said that the situation along the Wester Border neighbouring Pakistan remains tense the chances of war on the Western Front is very high. Lt Gen Katiyar highlighted how India's relations with Pakistan remain far from friendly, despite several attempts. Notably, during Operation Sindoor, the Indian Air Force hit deep inside, including sites like Jacobabad, Bholari, Malir Cantt, Bahawalpur and Muridke, showing that India can hit deep inside Pakistan if Islamabad's terror activities continue.

Even Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh on Wednesday emphasised the crucial role of air power in modern warfare, citing its effectiveness in conflict zones and counterterror operations. "... The part of military power that has come in handy, or which has delivered what was required to be delivered, is air power. It is very important that we focus on this part of the military if we want to be a force to reckon with. Whether it is getting people out of the conflict zone, whether it is to give a blow to terrorist infrastructure and their perpetrators, or whether it is attacking bases in Pakistan in a matter of a few hours to send a signal that enough is enough and bring them to their knees. It was the air power which did the trick, and that has to be remembered," said the Air Chief Marshal.

Since Operation Sindoor of May 2026, the Indian Armed Forces have been working to boost their capacities for not only ground offensive but also for air raids in case another conflict with Pakistan becomes inevitable.

According to various reports and open source intelligence experts, the IAF has increased its area of targets in Pakistan. The targets reportedly include the Pakistan Army Headquarters, Pakistani army, navy and air force installations in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Peshawar, Bahawalpur, Islamabad, and Karachi.

The Air Force is reportedly strengthening its strike power with the acquisition of multiple weapon systems, including some from Israel. According to reports, India is in talks with Israel to acquire advanced missiles and precision-guided weapons for the Indian Air Force. These include SPICE-1000 precision-guided bombs and Air LORA ('LO'ng 'R'ange 'A'rtillery) ballistic missiles.

Notably, the devastation caused by BrahMos during Operation Sindoor is not hidden, and these weapons are added to the existing capabilities of the Indian Air Force. Notably, the Indian Air Force already uses SCALP / Storm Shadow long-range air-launched cruise missile carried by Rafale fighters with a range of more than 300 kms. The other missiles that are being tested or acquired are Rampage, a newer long-range air-launched cruise missile having a range of up to 300 km; and Rudram-II, an indigenous DRDO air-to-surface missile with anti-radiation and ground-attack roles.