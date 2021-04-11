As Maharashtra mulls lockdown, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh ramp up COVID-19 restrictions

New Delhi: Amid an alarming rise in daily COVID-19 cases, India registered 1,52,879 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The caseload in India climbed to 1,33,58,805, while the active cases breached the 11-lakh mark for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

Due to grim circumstances and daily increasing COVID-19 cases, many states and UTs have imposed COVID-19 night curfew and strict restrictions in order to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray hinted at a complete lockdown in the state during an all-party meeting held on Saturday (April 10). The proposal for complete lockdown for 15 days was also floated. The CM is likely to take a final call on this after a scheduled meeting with COVID-19 task force on Sunday. Last week, the government had announced stricter restrictions and a complete weekend lockdown.

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Noida, Agra, Meerut and Ghaziabad have imposed night curfew in view of the rising COVID-19 cases. UP logged 12,787 new cases, pushing the state's infection tally to 6,76,739, as per data available on Saturday. On Saturday, the UP government announced restrictions on gatherings of five or more people in religious places ahead of Navratri and Ramzan.

Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday (April 10) extended the lockdown across 11 districts comprising Indore city, Rau, Mhow, Shajapur city and some districts like Ujjain, Barwani, Rajgarh and Vidisha till 6am on April 19. Lockdown will be imposed from April 12 till the morning of April 22 in Balaghat, Narsinghpur and Seoni districts as well as Jabalpur city, PTI reported.

On April 7, the MP government had announced lockdown for eight-day in Chhindwara from April 8 to 16, in Betul Khargone, Ratlam and Katni from the night of April 9 until 6 am on April 17 and a three-day lockdown in Shajapur from April 7 to 10.

