MAMATA BANERJEE

As Mamata Banerjee Skips PM Modi-Led NITI Aayog Meeting, BJP-TMC Trade Barbs

BJP's Rajya Sabha member Samik Bhattacharya criticized Banerjee, saying she prioritized her political ego over the state's interests. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 24, 2025, 02:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: A fresh political row has erupted between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee skipped a crucial NITI Aayog meeting being chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Saturday in New Delhi.

BJP's Rajya Sabha member Samik Bhattacharya criticized Banerjee, saying she prioritized her political ego over the state's interests. "The financial vulnerability of West Bengal is alarming, with unemployment and migrant worker issues being major concerns. The CM should have attended the meeting to find solutions by working with the Union government," Bhattacharya said.

"As it is, the financial vulnerability of West Bengal is at an alarming stage. Unemployment and migrant workers from West Bengal are the major problems. In such a situation, the Chief Minister should have attended the meeting to find out avenues on how these hurdles could be overcome by working closely with the Union government. But she chose to skip the meeting to satisfy her political ego and sacrificed the interest of the state," he said.

Trinamool Congress vice president Jay Prakash Majumdar countered, "Last year, the Union government didn't let our CM speak, and her microphone was stopped mid-speech. Why would she attend the meeting to be insulted again?" Majumdar referred to the July 27 last year NITI Aayog meeting where Banerjee walked out, alleging her microphone was muted.

During the previous meeting, Banerjee claimed she was allowed to speak for only five minutes, while others spoke for 10-20 minutes. However, the Union Government's Press Information Bureau fact-check handle dismissed her allegations, stating her speaking time was over and no bell was rung to mark it.

Banerjee's attendance at the meeting last year, despite opposition bloc chief ministers boycotting it, raised questions about potential ties between the BJP and Trinamool Congress. The current skirmish highlights the ongoing political tensions between the two parties in West Bengal.

(With Inputs from IANS)

