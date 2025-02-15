As Millions Continue To Storm To Maha Kumbh, Akhilesh Yadav Makes Special Requests To Yogi Govt

As millions of people continue to head towards Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj for Maha Kumbh 2025, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has requested the Yogi Adityanath-led state government to extend the duration of the grand event, citing a plethora of devotees on streets still waiting to attend.

The former UP CM claimed that in previous years, the Maha Kumbh and Kumbh Mela lasted for 75 days, whereas the current schedule is shorter, according to an NDTV report. "Even now, many people want to go to Maha Kumbh but cannot. In such a situation, the government should extend the time limit of Maha Kumbh," he said.

Yadav also demanded the relaxation of vehicle tolls in Uttar Pradesh during the Maha Kumbh to reduce travel hindrances and the problem of traffic jams. Taking a dig at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the former UP CM said that if films can be made entertainment tax-free, then why not make vehicles toll-free during the 'grand' festival of Maha Kumbh?

"On the occasion of Maha Kumbh, vehicles should be made toll-free in UP. This will reduce travel hindrances and also the problem of traffic jams. When films can be made entertainment tax-free, then why not make vehicles toll-free during the grand festival of Maha Kumbh?" Akhilesh Yadav said in a post on X.

Earlier, posters outside the Samajwadi Party's Lucknow office were seen making bold predictions about the party's chief, Akhilesh Yadav. The poster claimed that he would bring significant political changes in 2027 and organize a grand Ardhkumbh in 2032. The posters feature Akhilesh's portrait, showcasing him taking a holy dip at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, which he did on January 26.

The poster stated, "27 mein aayenge Akhilesh, 32 mein bhavya Ardhkumbh karayenge vishesh." Earlier on January 26, Yadav took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. Akhilesh Yadav has also been continuously targeting the Uttar Pradesh government over the stampede that occurred at the Maha Kumbh Mela during the second Shahi Snan on Mouni Amawasya, claiming at least 30 lives and injuring around 60 individuals.

Yadav demanded transparency regarding the fatalities at the Maha Kumbh stampede, urging the government to present accurate figures on the deaths, treatment of the injured, and arrangements made for the event. Participating in the debate on the motion of thanks on the President's Address, Akhilesh called for an all-party meeting to clarify the situation and recommended that disaster management and the lost and found centre be handed over to the Army.

"While the government is continuously giving budget figures, please also give the figures of those who died in Maha Kumbh. I demand an all-party meeting should be called to clarify the arrangements for Maha Kumbh. The responsibility of Maha Kumbh disaster management and the lost and found center should be given to the Army. The figures for the deaths in the Maha Kumbh accident, treatment of the injured, availability of medicines, doctors, food, water, and transport should be presented in the Parliament," he said.

Yadav also pressed for strict punitive action against those responsible for the tragedy and those who concealed the facts, questioning the government's decision to suppress the numbers. "Log punye kamane aaye the aur apno ke shav lekar gaye hai (People came to earn merit, but they left with the bodies of their loved ones)," the SP Chief said. He mentioned that the "miraculous thing" is that the bodies of the devotees were found, but the government was not ready to acknowledge this.

"When information surfaced that some people had lost their lives, what did the government do? They used government helicopters to shower flowers. Is this our Sanatan tradition?" he asked.

(With ANI Inputs)