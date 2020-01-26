As of now no Indian affected by outbreak of coronavirus in China, confirms MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday (January 26) confirmed that no Indian in China has been affected by the outbreak of coronavirus outbreak so far. The MEA added that the Indian embassy in Beijing is in touch with Indian students studying in Wuhan and Hubei and other Indians living in different parts of China.

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted on Sunday that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is closely monitoring the situation. "We are also closely coordinating with Chinese authorities. As of now, we understand that no Indian citizens have been affected by the outbreak and that food and water supplies are available to them," Kumar tweeted.

He added that three helplines have been made operational at Indian embassy in Beijing to address the concerns of Indians without any delay. "Our embassy in Beijing is in close touch with Indian citizens including students to extend assistance, including on possible travel options out of Hubei province," the MEA spokesperson said in another tweet.

Kumar noted that the Indian embassy and Consulates General in China are working together to help the Indian citizens caught up in these "difficult circumstances".

The MEA's assurances came at a time when the death toll due to coronavirus outbreak in China has jumped to 56. It is to be noted that 2,008 confirmed cases of infection have been reported so far.

Coronavirus outbreak was first reported in December 2019 in Wuhan City, which is situated in central China's Hubei Province. Wuhan City has a population of 11 million and the Chinese government has put the city under complete lockdown since Thursday (January 23) - with nobody allowed to leave the city. Besides Wuhan, Chinese authorities have completely sealed 12 other cities to check the outbreak of the virus in other parts of the country.