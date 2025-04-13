As Parts Of North India See Rain, IMD Predicts Heavy Showers In UP, Bihar — Check Forecast

As rainfall continues across several states, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty wind in West Bengal. Meanwhile, a yellow alert was raised for Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Assam, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, and other regions on Sunday, April 13.

On the other hand, heat wave-like conditions are likely to prevail over the coastal area of Andhra Pradesh, according to the statement released by IMD.

Delhi Weather Update

A day after the national capital and nearby areas were hit by strong winds and light rain from the last few days, the weather turned pleasant on Saturday. The maximum temperature in the national capital dropped to between 36 degrees Celsius and 38 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded between 19 degrees Celsius and 21 degrees Celsius.

The weather forecaster released a statement stating that the national capital is likely to witness a partly cloudy sky today.