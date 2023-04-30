As PM Modi Leads BJP's Karnataka Poll Campaign, Congress Questions His Silence On '40% Commission'

Karnataka Congress has questioned the absence of Chief Minister BS Bommai or ministers of his cabinet in the roadshow held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bengaluru. It also questioned PM Modi's silence on the alleged '40% commission' practised by the state ministers. Prime Minister Modi held a day-long campaign in the poll-bound Karnataka on Saturday during which he held a roadshow. Taking a dig at the BJP government, Congress asked whether the 40% commission was an embarrassment for PM Modi to identify with the government.

"So, why is there no opportunity for anyone to participate in Modi's road show, whether it is the Chief Minister or the Minister of 40% of the government? Is the 40% commission an embarrassment for Modi to identify with the government?" asked Congress. The Congress party has been accusing the ruling BJP government in Karnataka of taking 40 per cent commission in every work. It has often dubbed the Bommai government as a '40% government' accusing the BJP ministers of corruption.

Reacting to PM Modi's poll campaign in the poll-bound state, AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter, "Predictably PM Modi has begun his much-delayed Karnataka campaign by playing the victim card, pleading for a completely discredited so-called 'double engine' sarkar and abusing Congress. These will be his tired themes no doubt as he leaves the dirty tricks to Shah and Yogi to polarise."

He further added, "The PM's first day of campaigning in Karnataka is a story of 3 DEs. 1. Double Engine. 2. DEspair. 3. DEsperation. His speeches were full of Only Nataka, nothing concrete for people of Karnataka (sic)," Ramesh alleged.

Thank you Bengaluru! I’m happy to see several first time voters coming to bless us. pic.twitter.com/ix1DW0R1oK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 29, 2023

PM Narendra Modi launched his poll campaign from Humnabad in Bidar district on Saturday. During his address, Modi accused the Congress of abusing the Lingayat community, Babasaheb Ambedkar and freedom fighter V D Savarkar. He said that people will respond with votes to these abuses. PM Modi addressed back-to-back rallies on Saturday besides a mega roadshow ahead of the May 10 assembly elections in Karnataka.

Later, speaking at a rally in Kudachi in Belagavi district, the Prime Minister expressed confidence about the party coming back to power with a full majority. "Ee baariya nirdhara, Bahumatada BJP Sarkara- can be heard everywhere... Lotus is the sign of Karnataka's progress, only BJP has the roadmap for development," he said addressing another poll rally.

Earlier addressing a rally in Vijayapura, Prime Minister Modi took a dig at former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah saying the Congress leader was seeking votes in the name of his retirement from active politics. He said the people of Karnataka will not choose a "tired and defeated" Congress but a BJP teeming with enthusiasm. Notably, Siddaramaiah has announced that this year's poll will be his last election.