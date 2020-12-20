As protest enters day 25, farmers threaten to intensify stir, may block Ghazipur border

As the ongoing farmers' protest against three new farm laws implemented by the Centre near Delhi borders enter its 25th day on Sunday (December 20), the agitating farmers on Saturday said that they will now block Ghazipur border between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

The farmers issued the threat amid assurances from Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre on the minimum support price (MSP) for their agricultural produce.

PM Modi on Saturday once again defended the new farm laws and said that the reforms initiated by his government have already started benefitting farmers.

The protesting farmers also announced on Saturday that they will observe 'Shradhanjali Diwas' across the country on Sunday to pay homage to those farmers who had died during the ongoing agitation.

It is learnt that the farmers will pay homage to the deceased at the village and block levels from 11 am to 1 pm. It is to be noted that thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, have been staying put at several Delhi border points putting pressure on the government to repeal the three new farm laws.

Meanwhile, PM Modi went and bowed his head at Gurudwara Rakabjung in New Delhi on Sunday (December 20) morning. The prime minister paid tributes to Guru Teg Bahadur for his supreme sacrifice and also participated in the 'ardas'.

There was also no police bandobast or traffic barriers to the common man during PM Modi's visit to Gurudwara Rakabjung.

"This morning, I prayed at the historic Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, where the pious body of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji was cremated. I felt extremely blessed. I, like millions around the world, am deeply inspired by the kindnesses of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji," PM Modi tweeted.