As Rahul Gandhi Says 'Doors Open' For BSP, Mayawati Calls Congress 'Hypocrite'

In an unexpected encounter, the Congress and the BSP have been locked in a verbal spat. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that the party's doors are open for Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). However, Gandhi's remarks did not go well with Mayawati who called Congress out for 'hypocrisy'. Notably, while the Congress and Samajwadi Party have an alliance in Uttar Pradesh, the BSP has been contesting the polls independently since 2017. The Congress and the SP have tried to bring BSP on board in the past but to no avail.

Rahul's Offer To Mayawati

Addressing students at the Mool Bharti hostel in his constituency of Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh, Gandhi asked, "Why doesn't Mayawati fight elections properly?...We wanted Behenji to fight elections along with us against the BJP"

"However, for some reason, Mayawati Ji isn't contesting, which disappoints us greatly. Because if all three parties come together, the BJP would never win," the Congress MP said adding the doors of the INDIA Alliance are always open for her.

Mayawati Hits Back

Mayawati slammed Congress accusing the grand old party of 'double standards'. In a post in Hindi on X, Mayawati said, "In the states where Congress is strong or where it has governments, there is animosity and casteist attitude towards BSP and its followers, but in a state like UP where Congress is weak, there is deceptive talk of an alliance with BSP, if this is not the double standard of that party then what is it?."

The BSP chief further said that whenever her party contested elections in UP and other states in alliance with 'casteist parties' like Congress, their base vote has been transferred to them but those parties have not been able to transfer their base vote to BSP and therefore, BSP has always had to face losses.

Also targeting the BJP, she said, "They (Congress and BJP) have consistently opposed Dr BR Ambedkar, the BSP, its leadership, Dalit-Bahujan followers, and the reservation system." "Their policies have hindered the nation's constitutional goal of equality and welfare, which is deeply concerning," she said.