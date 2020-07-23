As Rajasthan drama reaches Supreme Court, Governor Kalraj Mishra may call Assembly Session on July 27

Amid the ongoing political tussle between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot, it is expected that Governor Kalraj Mishra would call Assembly Session on Monday.

The move is interesting as an Assembly Session amidst the ongoing political drama may give an opportunity to CM Gehlot to prove his majority on the Floor of Assembly. Gehlot's critics said that a trust vote in Assembly would prove that CM Gehlot-led government has lost its majority and the chief minister is a running a minority government.

In a related development, the Supreme Court (SC) will on Thursday (July 23) hear Assembly Speaker CP Joshi's petition challenging Rajasthan High Court order barring him from conducting disqualification proceedings against Sachin Pilot and 18 other rebel Congress MLAs, till July 24 (Friday).

It may be recalled that disqualification notices wrere served by Speaker Joshi on rebel Congress MLAs for skipping two successive Congress Legislative Party meetings, The Congress MLA failed to attend the CLP meetings after Pilot raised a banner of revolt against CM Gehlot.

In his plea, Joshi has sought an interim stay on the high court's July 21 order, saying it was SC's duty to ensure that all constitutional authorities exercise their jurisdiction within the boundaries and respect their "respective 'lakshman rekha' as envisaged by the Constitution itself".

Later on Wednesday, Pilot also approached the apex court and filed a caveat urging the SC to not pass any order on Joshi's petition before hearing the dissident MLAs.

Addressing a press conference , Joshi said he wanted the SC to avert a “constitutional crisis” in Rajasthan. “The Speaker has the right to disqualify MLAs. No one can interfere in the Speaker's decision,” he said, adding that whatever judgment the court has given, “I have respected till now. However, does this respect and acceptance mean that one authority overlaps the role of the other?”