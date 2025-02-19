Delhi BJP MLAs on Wednesday selected Rekha Gupta as the Chief Minister of the national capital. While the senior BJP leaders finalized Gupta's name for the top post, the MLAs abided by the party's decision. Being the first-time MLA, Rekha Gupta was a surprise pick by the BJP over seasoned leaders like Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, Vijender Gupta, and Kapil Mishra.

Verma was said to be the frontrunner for the CM post given he defeated Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi seat. He is a two-time MP and son of former Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma. After Gupta's name was proposed, Verma went to the stage to greet her and even the two leaders exchanged sweets. Verma then left for his home while Gupta went to meet the LG.

Parvesh Verma then congratulated Gupta on X and the post went viral with thousands of likes within an hour.

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Rekha Gupta ji, MLA from Shalimar Bagh, on being elected the leader of the BJP Delhi Legislative Party. I have full faith that under the guidance of the respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the double engine government of BJP will establish new dimensions of progress and development in Delhi. For BJP, Nari Shaktikaran is not just a slogan but is determined to fulfill women empowerment in real sense and Delhi getting a woman Chief Minister is a proof of Modi ji's commitment towards the upliftment of Nari Shakti and women empowerment," he said.

Speaking to media, Delhi Chief Minister-designate Rekha Gupta expressed her commitment to the development of the national capital. In a post on X in Hindi, Gupta thanked the BJP leadership for reposing trust in her. "I express my heartfelt gratitude to all the top leadership for entrusting me with the responsibility of the chief minister's post. This trust and support have given me new energy and inspiration. I pledge to work with full honesty, integrity, and dedication for the welfare, empowerment, and overall development of every citizen of Delhi. I am fully committed to this important opportunity to take Delhi to new heights," she wrote.