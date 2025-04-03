West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today disagreed with the Supreme Court order invalidating the appointment of 25,753 teachers and other staff of state-run and state-aided schools recruited by the States SSC but added that she would abide by the verdict. Banerjee also slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party for targetting her for the alleged scam.

Banerjee said that while the former education minister of Bengal Partha Chatterjee was jailed for the alleged irregularities, no political leader was held accountable for the Vyapam recruitment scam in Madhya Pradesh. "How many BJP leaders were arrested in the Vyapam case," she asked.

Hitting out at the BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar, Banerjee said, "Sukanta Majumdar said I'm responsible for this...Why are they targeting Bengal all the time? I was born in Bengal and I know the intention of BJP and Central Government...Our lawyers will review this matter. I know candidates are depressed. I will meet them on 7th April at Netaji Indoor Stadium. I'm with candidates on humanitarian grounds. For this step, if BJP wants to send me to jail, they can. Catch me if you are ready for that."

Reacting to the Supreme Court's decision, Banerjee said that her government would explore all legal options while abiding by the verdict. "While I have the highest respect for the judiciary and judges, I cannot accept the judgement from a humanitarian point of view," Banerjee said.

Earlier, the BJP demanded CM Banerjee's resignation. "The sole responsibility for this massive corruption in teacher recruitment lies with the failed Chief Minister of the state, @MamataOfficial. The Supreme Court's verdict has made it clear how, under Mamata Banerjee's rule, the merit of educated unemployed youth in West Bengal was sold in exchange for money!" said BJP president and Union Minister of State for Education, Sukanta Majumdar on X.