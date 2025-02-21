The National Education Policy (NEP) has been a bone of contention between the ruling BJP and opposition-ruled states like Tamil Nadu. While Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan have been locked in a verbal spat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a message of harmony cautioning against attempts to create divisions on the basis of language.

Addressing the inaugural function of the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, PM Modi said, "Human civilization, thought, and language are constantly evolving. Today, India stands as one of the world's oldest living civilizations because we have continuously evolved—embracing new ideas and welcoming change. The vast linguistic diversity in India is a testament to this adaptability. In fact, this very diversity forms the fundamental foundation of our unity."

PM Modi further said, "Just like a mother, language does not discriminate. It embraces every thought and every form of progress. You may know that Marathi originated from Sanskrit, but it has also been significantly influenced by Prakrit. Over generations, it has evolved, expanding human thought and perspective....Indian languages have never been in conflict with one another. Instead, they have always embraced and enriched each other."

PM Modi called for collective responsibility to move beyond misconceptions. "Whenever attempts are made to create divisions in the name of language, our shared linguistic heritage provides the strongest response. It is our collective responsibility to move beyond such misconceptions, nurture our languages, and celebrate them. That is why today, we recognize all Indian languages as part of the mainstream," he said.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin reiterated DMK's stand and said that the state will never accept the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the three-language policy. "Tamil Nadu has always been against the three language policy. We have said clearly that we will never accept that," he asserted. While Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin wrote to Pradhan seeking the release of Rs 2,152 crore funds for the education department and alleging the Hindi imposition, the Union Minister accused the CM of doing politics.

However, Stalin again hit back saying, "Who is doing politics in education - you or us? Is the blackmail that fund release only if the trilingual policy was accepted, not politics? Is imposing Hindi in the name of NEP, not politics? Is converting a multi-lingual and plural country into a single-language country and one nation, not politics? Is not converting the funds meant for a scheme as a 'condition' for implementing another scheme, not politics?"