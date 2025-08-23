New Delhi: In an assertive address, External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar on Saturday laid out India’s uncompromising stance on strategic autonomy, trade negotiations, and its calibrated global engagements, making it clear that New Delhi will not yield to external pressure, whether on mediation with Pakistan, trade concessions, or global conflict resolutions.

Speaking at The Economic Times World Leaders Forum 2025, on the longstanding issue of third-party mediation between India and Pakistan, Dr Jaishankar reiterated a firm national consensus that has held for over five decades. “On the issue of mediating, since the 1970s, for more than 50 years now, there's a national consensus in this country that we do not accept mediation in our relations with Pakistan,” he said, drawing a direct line between national sovereignty and agricultural interests. “If anybody disagrees with us, please tell the people of India that you are not prepared to defend the interests of farmers. Please tell the people of India you don't value strategic autonomy. We do. We will do whatever we have to do to maintain it.”

He dismissed any notion of tension or disengagement in ongoing India-US trade negotiations, noting, “Negotiations are still going on. But the bottom line is we have some red lines… It's not like there's a 'kutti' there.” Emphasising protection of domestic stakeholders, he added, “We, as a government, are committed to defending the interests of our farmers and our small producers. We are very determined on that. That's not something that we can compromise on.”

In a characteristically forthright remark, Jaishankar responded to criticisms of India’s oil exports and said, “It's funny to have people who work for a pro-business American administration accusing other people of doing business. If you have a problem buying oil or refined products from India, don't buy them. Nobody forces you to buy it. Europe buys, America buys, so you don't like it, don't buy it.”

Commenting on President Donald Trump’s foreign policy style, he observed, “We've not had a US President who's conducted foreign policy as publicly as the current one. That itself is a departure that's not limited to India... President Trump's way of dealing with the world, even dealing with his own country, is a very major departure from the traditional orthodox manner of doing so.”

On India-Russia relations, Jaishankar confirmed plans for the upcoming annual summit with President Vladimir Putin, remarking, “That's how the relationship grows... Our trade has grown a bit. We would like to grow it further. There's been some mobility of people. We would like to see that increase.”

Touching upon Putin’s recent visit to Alaska, Jaishankar revealed, “Since President Putin had come out of Alaska, he spoke to me about his views on what was happening... We've been very clear from the very start that we would like to see an early end to the conflict… Overall, our good wishes are there for an early end to the conflict on terms that obviously the two sides have to set.”

On the India-China dynamic, he warned against simplistic narratives. “It's not that something has happened with America, so therefore, immediately, something has happened with China… There are different timelines of different lengths on different problems… Don't make this connection so tight. That's not the reality.”

Addressing global supply chain disruptions, the minister underlined the importance of self-reliance. “Recent experience has taught us that we shouldn't be excessively dependent on a single supply chain or a single country source… The emphasis is on Atmanirbharta… It means you diversify, it means you hedge, and most importantly... it means you do more at home.”

In a sharp remark on US-Pakistan ties, Jaishankar said, “They have a history with each other, and they have a history of overlooking their history… It is the same military that went into Abbottabad and found who was there?”

Finally, on Operation Sindoor and the narrative of mediation, he added, “Phone calls were made by the US, phone calls were made by other countries as well. This is not a secret... It is quite different to assert a mediation or to assert that an outcome which was negotiated between India and Pakistan was not negotiated between India and Pakistan; it was…”