Asaduddin Owaisi attacks Assam UCC Bill, calls it ‘backdoor imposition of Hindu law’

Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday strongly criticised the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill introduced by the Assam government, alleging that it was discriminatory and amounted to a “backdoor imposition of Hindu law” on Muslims.

Reacting to the development in a post on X, the AIMIM chief argued that the proposed legislation could not be described as truly “uniform” because tribal communities had been exempted from its scope, while Muslims and other groups would still be governed by its provisions.

“The Assam Uniform Civil Code is not uniform at all. It completely exempts tribal communities from UCC’s coverage. Every community has the right to protect its culture under Article 29, but why is only the tribals’ autonomy being protected?” Owaisi said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

He also claimed that the proposed law lacked broad public support and said the makers of the Indian Constitution had never intended to enforce a compulsory Uniform Civil Code.

“The Constituent Assembly did not envision a mandatory UCC,” he stated.

Raising concerns over inheritance laws, Owaisi argued that some provisions of the proposed code were contrary to Islamic principles related to succession and property rights.

“In Islam, no one can exclude an heir from inheritance. No one can write a will to give their whole property to one son or deny their daughter inheritance. This UCC allows anyone to write a will and deny their daughters their fair share. This is far from a gender-just law,” he said.

The Hyderabad MP further alleged that the legislation sought to impose Hindu legal principles governing inheritance, succession, and divorce on Muslims while selectively safeguarding the cultural rights of other communities.

“This is a backdoor imposition of Hindu law on Muslims. In matters of succession, inheritance, and divorce, Hindu principles are being imposed. Only Hindu culture is being protected, while Muslims have to comply with these so-called ‘uniform’ rules,” he added.

The Assam government tabled the UCC Bill in the Assembly on Monday, drawing criticism from opposition parties and minority organisations.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government has defended the proposed legislation, saying it is aimed at ensuring equality and legal uniformity across communities in Assam.

(With IANS inputs)