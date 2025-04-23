Hyderabad: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 28 lives, including two foreigners and one IB officer. Owaisi called it more condemnable than the Uri and Pulwama incidents. He further expressed solidarity with the families of the victims. Owaisi also urged the government to punish the terrorists involved in the attack.

In his first reaction on the Pahalgam terror attack, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, "...We strongly condemn what happened in Pahalgam yesterday and we hope that the government will punish these terrorists. We stand with all the families of those who were killed by the terrorists and wish that those injured recover as soon as possible..."

In a video statement, he further said, "This incident (Pahalgam terror attack) is more condemnable than the Uri and Pulwama attacks. The terrorist targeted civilians this time. It is a massacre..." Watch video-

6 To 8 Terrorists Executed The Attack: Sources

Resistance Front (TRF), a Pakistan-backed terror outfit, claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam terror attack. According to sources, at least six to eight terrorists executed the attack, two of whom were identified as Asif Shaikh and Adil Gauri. The sources also informed that terrorists used AK-47 and AK-56 guns in the attack to kill innocents.

PM Modi Holds Meeting With NSA, Foreign Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday morning held a meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the Delhi airport upon his arrival from Saudi Arabia, as he took stock of the situation following the terror attack in Pahalgam.