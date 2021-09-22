Asaduddin Owaisi's house vandalism case: 4 Hindu Sena members sent to judicial custody, 1 under police remand

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday (September 22) sent four members of the Hindu Sena to 14-day judicial custody while one accused to one-day police remand in case of vandalism of the official residence of AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi at Ashoka Road in New Delhi, ANI reported.

The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested five members of the Hindu Sena for their alleged involvement in the vandalism. The police informed those arrested are from northeast Delhi, adding that they vandalised the back gate of Owaisi's residence.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's house vandalisation matter | Delhi Court sends one accused to one-day Police remand and rest of the four accused to 14-day Judicial custody. Delhi Police on Tuesday had arrested five members of Hindu Sena in the matter. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/DCnBzx4ZC4 — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2021

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav had said that they received information about the incident at around 5 pm and reached the spot.

A case was registered against the accused under sections 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, and section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act at the Parliament Street police station, a senior police official said.

Taking to Twitter, AIMIM chief Owaisi wrote, "My Delhi residence was vandalised today by radicalised goons. Their cowardice is well known and as usual they came in a mob, not alone. They also chose a time when I was not home. They were armed with axes and sticks, they pelted stones at my house, my nameplate was destroyed."

मेरा नेम प्लेट तोड़ा गया और 40-साल से हमारे साथ काम करने वाले राजू के साथ मार-पीट भी की गयी। साम्प्रदायिक नारे लगाए गए और मुझे क़त्ल करने की धमकी भी दी गयी। राजू के घर में रहने वाले छोटे से बच्चे घबराए हुए हैं।झुंड में कम-अज़-कम 13 लोग थे। 6 दिल्ली पुलिस की हिरासत में हैं। 2/n — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) September 21, 2021

He added, "Raju, the caretaker of the house for the last 40 years was assaulted. The mob shouted communal slogans and threatened to kill me. Raju's grandkids are living in fear now. Raju has filed a complaint with police. Hope action will be taken."

"This is the third time that my residence has been attacked. Last time it was vandalised @rajnathsingh was not only the Home Minister but also my neighbour," Owaisi said in another tweet.

"Election Commission HQ is right next door to my house, Parliament Street police station is right across my house. The Prime Minister's residence is 8 minutes away. If an MP's house is not safe, then what message is @AmitShah sending?" he further asked.

In a video clip released on social media, state president of Hindu Sena Lalit Kumar said they went to Owaisi's residence to teach him a lesson and accused him of speaking against Hindus at his rallies, as per PTI report.

A video that went viral on social media showed people breaking the nameplate at the main gate of the property and also the glass of a window at Owaisi’s house.

(With agency inputs)

