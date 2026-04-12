Asha Bhosle no more: PM Modi and other leaders condole the death of legendary singer

Iconic playback singer Asha Bhosle, whose versatile voice defined Indian cinema for over eight decades, died on Sunday at age 92.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles the death of legendary singer and Padma Vibhushan Asha Bhosle. He called her, passing ‘deeply sadening.’

In an X post, PM Modi said, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Asha Bhosle Ji, one of the most iconic and versatile voices India has ever known. Her extraordinary musical journey, spanning decades, enriched our cultural heritage and touched countless hearts across the world. Be it her soulful melodies or vibrant compositions, her voice carried timeless brilliance. I’ll always cherish the interactions I’ve had with her. My condolences to her family, admirers and music lovers. She will continue to inspire generations and her songs will forever echo in people’s lives.”

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Deeply saddened by the passing of Asha Bhosle Ji, one of the most iconic and versatile voices India has ever known. Her extraordinary musical journey, spanning decades, enriched our cultural heritage and touched countless hearts across the world. Be it her soulful melodies or… pic.twitter.com/SbFrzf1Meu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 12, 2026

Dr. Pratit Samdani at Breach Candy Hospital confirmed, saying, "Asha Bhosle breathed her last today in Breach Candy Hospital. She passed away due to multi-organ failure."

From the Hindi film industry to the political sphere, people condoled her death, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said, “This is a moment of grief for music enthusiasts across India and the entire world. She was known as the most versatile artist. Her service to music, the service to music by the Mangeshkar family - we saw the demise of Lata didi, and today we see this. We are all sad...This is a great loss to all of us. We stand with the bereaved family."

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed profound grief on Asha Bhosle’s passing away. In an X post, he said, “The passing of India's melody queen, Asha Bhosle ji, is extremely painful for me. As a playback singer, she lent her voice to thousands of films and music albums. Generations of Indians have listened to and hummed her songs. The echo of her sweet melodies will resonate forever. The demise of Asha Bhosle ji is an irreplaceable loss for the music world. In this hour of grief, my condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti!”

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also expressed grief, saying, “Asha Tayi and I shared a very close relationship for the past several years. She sang several songs in multiple languages...Her songs are popular even to this day across the world. She is globally renowned. The manner in which Lata didi brought laurels to the country through her singing talent, Asha Tayi too did the same...Her demise is a huge blow to her family. We are all sad. May God give strength to the bereaved family and may her soul rest in peace."

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also said, "She was a renowned personality in the world of music. Her passing away today is a huge loss to music. I express my condolences and pray that may her soul rest in peace."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared his concerns around Asha Bhosle’s health, saying, “Deeply concerned to hear that Asha Bhosle Ji has been admitted to hospital. Praying for her good health and a speedy recovery.”

She was admitted Saturday evening for extreme exhaustion and chest infection; her condition deteriorated rapidly.

Bhosle’s granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, had posted "My grandmother, Asha Bhosle, due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection, has been admitted to hospital... Treatment is ongoing, and hopefully everything will be well," requesting family privacy.

Born in 1933, Bhosle rose in the 1950s to become one of the world's most celebrated playback artists. Her playful, emotive voice spanned Hindi, ghazals, cabaret, pop, folk, and classical, recording thousands of songs across Indian languages.

Memorable hits showcase her range: soulful ghazals like Dil Cheez Kya Hai, sultry Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, haunting Mera Kuchh Saaman, and playful Chura Liya Hai Tumne. Collaborations with top composers made her a cultural icon.





