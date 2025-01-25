New Delhi: Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) -- community health workers -- are the backbone of health schemes in the country and display India’s Nari Shakti, said Punya Salila Srivastava, Union Health Secretary on Saturday.

She said this at an event held in the national capital to commemorate the outstanding contributions of ASHA. The Health Ministry invited around 250 ASHA along with their spouses across various States as Special Guests to the 76th Republic Day Ceremony.

“ASHAs are the backbone of health schemes in the country,” said Srivastava at the occasion, while describing them “as a display of India’s Nari Shakti”. She noted that the community health workers have made significant contributions to the tuberculosis (TB) elimination mission.

“The notable success in the TB elimination mission is significantly attributed to the grassroots level work done by the ASHAs,” said the health secretary.

Currently, over 10.29 lakh ASHAs serve as the first point of contact in India's healthcare system, acting as a crucial link between communities and essential health services. They play a pivotal role in various government health initiatives, such as maternal and child healthcare, promoting immunisation, and supporting the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme.

ASHAs are also instrumental in addressing the growing burden of non-communicable diseases and contribute to a wide range of other national health programmes.

Through their efforts, they are saving countless lives and ensuring that critical health interventions reach those in need, particularly in remote and underserved areas. Upon their arrival in the capital, they were warmly received by the officials of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Special sightseeing arrangements have been made for them to visit Delhi’s iconic landmarks. They will visit the National War Memorial at Kartavya Path with a stop at India Gate allowing them to pay homage to the nation's martyrs and will witness the 76th Republic Day parade tomorrow.