Ashim Kumar Ghosh Takes Oath as Haryana’s 19th Governor At Chandigarh’s Raj Bhavan

Professor Ashim Kumar Ghosh, a distinguished academician and seasoned political leader, was formally sworn in as the 19th Governor of Haryana at a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan. The oath of office was administered by Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice Sheel Nagu.

Ghosh, who headed the Department of Political Science at a reputed Kolkata college for nearly four decades, has made significant contributions to academic research and political discourse through his work with the UGC and ICSSR, and numerous published articles.

His appointment is widely seen as a recognition of his long-standing service to the BJP, particularly during his tenure as West Bengal state president from 1999 to 2002—a period marked by the party’s gradual consolidation in the region.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Speaker of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha Harvinder Kalyan, and several Cabinet Ministers including Krishan Lal Panwar, Mahipal Dhanda, Arvind Sharma, Shyam Singh Rana, Ranbir Gangwa, Krishna Kumar Bedi, and Shruti Chaudhary. Ministers of State Rajesh Nagar and Gaurav Gautam, Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, Secretary to the Governor Atul Dwivedi, MLAs, Vice Chancellors, and senior officials were also present.

Governor Ghosh was accompanied by his wife Mitra Ghosh, while Chief Minister Saini was joined by his wife Suman Saini. Following the ceremony, the Governor greeted dignitaries and accepted felicitations. A special contingent of the Haryana Armed Police presented a ceremonial guard of honour to mark the occasion.