Ashoka Slams Karnataka Govt For Skipping German Chancellor’s Visit Over Rahul Gandhi Transit

Karnataka Assembly Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka criticised the state government’s top leadership for what he described as prioritising Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s transit at Mysuru airport over the visit of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Calling it a “missed opportunity” for Karnataka, Ashoka said the state had lost a crucial chance to attract investment, boost industry, generate employment, and secure long-term economic growth.

He underlined the importance of the German Chancellor’s visit, stating that any responsible Chief Minister would have personally ensured that such a high-profile visit received the seriousness it deserved.

“While the German Chancellor landed in Bengaluru, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar chose to be in Mysuru to receive Rahul Gandhi, who was merely transiting to Ooty,” Ashoka said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, after meeting LoP Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah said that the, Rahul Gandhi was travelling to Gudalur to attend a program and met him on the way. He clarified that no political discussion took place with the Congress leader.

As per the ANI, recting over power-sharing in the state, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asserted that there is no such discord within the party, labelling the speculation an 'entirely media-driven creation.'

Addressing recent remarks made by certain party MLAs on the matter, he stated that they were not fully aware of the situation. He emphasised that only he or Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar is authorised to speak on the issue, noting that the media has been discussing the topic far more than the legislators themselves.

(With ANI inputs)