SUPREME COURT

Ashoka University Prof Gets SC Relief After Arrest Over Operation Sindoor Posts; 3-Member SIT To Probe

The professor, who heads the political science department in the Sonipat-based Ashoka University, was arrested for his alleged offensive social media posts on Operation Sindoor, but refused to stay the investigation against him.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: May 21, 2025, 03:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Ashoka University Prof Gets SC Relief After Arrest Over Operation Sindoor Posts; 3-Member SIT To Probe File Photo of the Supreme Court. (Photo: PTI)

In a big relief for Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad, the Supreme Court on Wednesday granted him interim bail. The professor, who heads the political science department in the Sonipat-based Ashoka University, was arrested for his alleged offensive social media posts on Operation Sindoor, but refused to stay the investigation against him.

The decision on the matter was pronounced by a bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotisar Singh. The bench ordered the Haryana DGP to constitute a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by an IG rank officer and including an SP rank woman officer within 24 hours for investigating the case.

After examining the online post by the professor, the top court bench questioned his choice of words, saying they were used deliberately to humiliate, insult, or put others in discomfort.

The bench told senior advocate Kapil Sibal that although everybody has the right to freedom of expression, statements by Mahmudabad were was what is called "dog whistling" in law.

"At the time when so many things were happening in the country, where was the occasion for him to use these kinds of words which could be insulting, humiliating and putting others in discomfort. He is a learned man, he cannot be said to be short of words," Justice Surya Kant said during the hearing, as quoted by news agency PTI.

The bench restrained the professor from writing any further online posts on the recent India-Pakistan conflict and asked him to cooperate with the SIT investigation. On Tuesday, a court in Sonipat sent Mahmudabad to judicial custody till May 27.

