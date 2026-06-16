/Delhi traffic alert: Emergency pipeline repair near Ashram Chowk triggers 2-hour commute delays

The people living in the areas of east and southeast Delhi were greeted with a heavy traffic jam due to the closure of DJB's pipelines for repair work close to Ashram Chowk. It is believed that it will disrupt traffic flow for a good many number of days to come.
Though the Delhi Traffic Police had already given advance notice about it in a late-night advisory on Monday, the actual situation witnessed on Tuesday showed a huge gap between planning and execution and a complete absence of traffic control measures in place.
As per the advisory, a major 1,200mm diameter of the DJB water pipeline has been damaged and needs to be repaired immediately. Therefore, the traffic movement on the vital Ring Road stretch between Maharani Bagh and Ashram Chowk is suspended for 3-4 days.
It has created a huge problem, as the closure of this stretch of road has caused traffic disruption on all connecting roads, including:
In essence, the bottlenecks have been able to trap all commuters heading to various business centers such as Ashram Chowk, Faridabad, and Noida.
Many commuters who complained about being stuck in a traffic bottleneck in excess of an hour on social networking sites received nothing but an automated reply from the local traffic police department. The problem became quite evident both at peak hours and non-peak hours on Tuesday
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.