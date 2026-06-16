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  • /Delhi traffic alert: Emergency pipeline repair near Ashram Chowk triggers 2-hour commute delays

Delhi traffic alert: Emergency pipeline repair near Ashram Chowk triggers 2-hour commute delays

A massive traffic jam has crippled Ashram Chowk, the DND Flyway, and Ring Road due to emergency DJB pipeline repairs. Avoid these blocked routes for the next 4 days.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 06:28 PM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 06:29 PM IST
Delhi traffic alert: Emergency pipeline repair near Ashram Chowk triggers 2-hour commute delays
Image Credit: Vehicles remain stuck in a traffic jam in New Delhi. (Photo: IANS)

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