Ashura Observed Peacefully In Srinagar; LG Manoj Sinha Joins Procession

The Shia Muslim community observed the commemoration of Imam Hussain’s martyrdom in the Battle of Karbala. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha participated in the procession and distributed water among mourners.

Amid tight security, the 10th of Muharram, also known as Ashura, was observed in Srinagar with deep religious reverence, particularly by the Shia Muslim community. This day commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, who was killed in the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration permitted the traditional Ashura procession along the historic route from Bota Kadal to Imambara Zadibal, under strict guidelines to maintain communal harmony and public order. Thousands of mourners participated in the procession, with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha joining at Bota Kadal. He distributed water and refreshments and offered a ceremonial ‘Chaddar’ to the Zuljanah, symbolising solidarity and goodwill.

Security arrangements were stringent, with police and civil administration ensuring safety and traffic management. The District Magistrate imposed specific conditions banning anti-national slogans, provocative symbols, or actions that could disrupt communal harmony. This marked the third consecutive year that the 10th Muharram procession was allowed in Srinagar after a 35-year ban was lifted in 2023, reflecting a broader move towards peace and normalcy in the region. The entire route of the procession was declared traffic-free and was guarded by armed personnel from the police and the CRPF.

Despite a reported violation during the earlier 8th Muharram procession where legal action was taken against individuals for provocative acts. The 10th Muharram procession remained peaceful. Apart from a picture of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei, no flags of any other country or organisation were seen in the procession. The large procession began from Bota Kadal in downtown Srinagar and concluded at the Imambara in Zadibal.

The highlight of the procession was Zuljanah, the symbolic horse of Imam Hussain.

Zuljanah holds profound significance in the Shia Muslim community as the loyal horse of Imam Hussain, who is believed to have remained faithful until the Imam's martyrdom. It is a central focus of the 10th Muharram observance in Shia Islam, representing resistance against tyranny and oppression. During Muharram—particularly on the 10th day—Shia communities worldwide honor Zuljanah through processions featuring a decorated, riderless horse or its replica, symbolizing Imam Hussain’s martyrdom and the horse’s role in the battle. Zuljanah is revered as the Imam’s final companion when human allies had forsaken him.

Shia mourners express deep affection by touching, kissing, or feeding the horse or its replica. Many also pass their children under the horse, viewing it as a means of connecting with Imam Hussain’s sacrifice.

According to historical narratives, during the Battle of Karbala, Zuljanah shielded Imam Hussain from enemy attacks, taking arrows meant for him. After the Imam’s martyrdom, the bloodied and wounded horse returned to the camp to alert his family, an act symbolising unwavering devotion and sacrifice. This underscores the Shia emphasis on loyalty to the Prophet’s family and the importance of standing firm against injustice.