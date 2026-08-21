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  • /Jaipur dramas: CJP's Ashutosh Ranka stopped from entering village; volunteer's arm fractured | VIRAL VIDEO

Jaipur dramas: CJP's Ashutosh Ranka stopped from entering village; volunteer's arm fractured | VIRAL VIDEO

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convener Ashutosh Ranka and several party volunteers were allegedly assaulted near Rampura Kanwarpura village in Jaipur's Bagru constituency.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 21, 2026, 01:57 PM IST|Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 01:58 PM IST
Jaipur dramas: CJP's Ashutosh Ranka stopped from entering village; volunteer's arm fractured | VIRAL VIDEO
Image Credit: CJP's Ashutosh Ranka stopped from entering village.

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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Jaipur dramas: CJP's Ashutosh Ranka stopped from entering village; volunteer's arm fractured | VIRAL VIDEO
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