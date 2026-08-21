The attackers blocked the route and assaulted the co-convener of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), Ashutosh Ranka, and his associates in the Rampura Kanwarpura village in Jaipur. The team was headed to examine the primary school in their "School Thik Karo" campaign.
CJP’s team was attacked and beaten up for asking better schools!— Cockroaches of India (@CJP_for_India) August 21, 2026
Why is @PoliceRajasthan allowing this hooliganism?
BJP goons were making threats in open, Rajasthan Police ignored them and this is the result.
Is there no Law and Order in Rajasthan? https://t.co/wylbP4wr7c
Volunteer injured: The volunteer's arm is reported to be fractured due to the assault.
Damage to vehicles: The windows of the vehicles belonging to CJP activists were broken during the altercation.
Unsafe structure: It is alleged that because of structural problems, students were relocated from the primary building to a tin shed where animal feed is stored.
Attack claimed: The founder of CJP Abhijeet Dipke claimed that the attack was committed by the workers of the ruling party with policemen witnessing the act.
This assault occurs amid the controversy regarding the accessibility of educational institutes in Rajasthan.
After the earlier protest at a school in Alwar by the CJP, the Secondary Education Department came out with severe guidelines for accessing schools.
Mandatory approvals: Outsiders as well as journalists need prior written approval from the principal before visiting the premises or shooting videos.
Legal warnings: The state education department warned that unauthorised access or filming involving minors could attract action under the POCSO Act and Juvenile Justice Act.
Ministerial clarification: Education Minister Madan Dilawar clarified that while media coverage is permitted, pre-authorisation remains mandatory when recording minor students.
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