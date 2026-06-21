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Ashwini Vaishnaw says yoga is India's heritage, now embraced worldwide

International Yoga Day 2026: On International Day of Yoga 2026, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted yoga's journey from an ancient Indian tradition to a globally embraced practice. Participating in a mass yoga session in Rajasthan, he emphasized the role of yoga in promoting a healthy, balanced, and stress-free life.

Published: Jun 21, 2026, 04:29 PM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 04:29 PM IST
Ashwini Vaishnaw says yoga is India's heritage, now embraced worldwide
Image Credit: Ashwini Vaishnaw, Instagram

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