/Ashwini Vaishnaw says yoga is India's heritage, now embraced worldwide

New Delhi: Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said yoga is India's ancient and invaluable heritage that is now being embraced across the world, as he participated in International Day of Yoga celebrations, according to an official statement on Sunday. Vaishnaw, along with Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal, took part in a mass yoga session in Rajasthan and conveyed the message of healthy living and the importance of yoga, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting said.
Addressing the gathering, Vaishnaw said yoga has gained global recognition under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has emerged as a powerful tool for promoting physical, mental and emotional well-being.
He said regular practice of yoga not only improves physical health but also promotes mental peace, positive thinking, and a stress-free lifestyle. The minister urged people to make yoga an integral part of their daily routine and adopt healthier lifestyles.
"Yoga is India's ancient and invaluable heritage, which is now being embraced by the entire world. Regular yoga practice helps individuals remain healthy, energetic and mentally strong," he said.
Speaking on the occasion, Meghwal described yoga as an integral part of Indian culture and philosophy of life. He said a healthy body and a healthy mind are essential for building a strong society and a developed nation.
The minister noted that yoga teaches discipline, self-control and balance, and therefore every citizen should incorporate it into their daily life.
In addition, a large number of school students, youth, women, representatives of social organisations and officials from various government departments participated in the programme organised at Karni Singh Stadium in Bikaner.
Participants performed various yoga asanas, pranayama and meditation exercises under the guidance of trained instructors, according to the ministry.
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