/Ashwini Vaishnaw says yoga is India's heritage, now embraced worldwide

New Delhi: Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said yoga is India's ancient and invaluable heritage that is now being embraced across the world, as he participated in International Day of Yoga celebrations, according to an official statement on Sunday. Vaishnaw, along with Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal, took part in a mass yoga session in Rajasthan and conveyed the message of healthy living and the importance of yoga, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting said.