Ashwini Vaishnaw unveils ‘New Delhi frontier AI commitments’ at India AI Impact Summit

India AI impact summit: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday announced what he described as a key outcome of the India AI Impact Summit — the launch of the “New Delhi Frontier AI Commitments”, a voluntary framework jointly adopted by leading global and Indian artificial intelligence companies.

Calling the initiative a significant milestone, Vaishnaw said top frontier AI firms and domestic AI players had come together to endorse a shared set of voluntary principles aimed at promoting inclusive and collaborative AI development.

He detailed two central pillars of the commitments. The first focuses on enabling real-world AI applications through the use of anonymised and aggregated data insights. According to the minister, this approach will aid evidence-based policymaking, particularly in areas such as employment trends, skills mapping and broader policy planning, while ensuring privacy protections remain intact. He said the initiative would help governments and institutions better assess changing job markets and emerging skill requirements.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The second commitment centres on improving multilingual capabilities and strengthening use-case evaluations of AI systems. Vaishnaw stressed that ensuring AI tools function effectively across languages and cultural contexts is crucial, especially for countries in the Global South.

He said the framework reflects a collective effort to guide AI development in a direction that is responsible, inclusive and aligned with developmental priorities. Together, he noted, these measures represent an important step toward building AI systems that are not only advanced but also socially relevant and globally applicable.

Following the announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined global technology leaders including Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Meta’s Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei for a group photograph at the summit in New Delhi.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026, being held from February 16 to 20, seeks to harness artificial intelligence to address global challenges while creating avenues for shared growth. The five-day event is structured around three guiding themes People, Planet and Progress which have remained central since the Prime Minister inaugurated the India AI Impact Expo 2026 at Bharat Mandapam earlier this week.

(With ANI inputs)