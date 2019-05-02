close

Archaeological Survey of India

ASI unearths decorated 'legged' coffins with skeletons during excavation in Uttar Pradesh

The excavation took place in Sinauli area of the district.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Thursday unearthed two decorated 'legged' coffins with skeletons during an excavation in Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh, news agency ANI reported.

The excavation took place in Sinauli area of the district.

According to the Director of Institute of Archaeology, Dr SK Manjulm, the team also unearthed chariot, helmet, shield, sword and dagger from the grave. The excavation started in January.

"We've also unearthed chariot, helmet, shield, sword & dagger from grave. We started this excavation in January," said Manjulm.

