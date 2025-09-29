Asia Cup 2025: Salman Agha Throws Away Runners-Up Cheque After Pakistan’s Loss To India, Gets Booed Off Stage | WATCH

The Asia Cup 2025 concluded with India securing a five-wicket win over their arch-rival Pakistan in the final match held in Dubai on Sunday. The tournament took place amid heightened tensions between the two nations, coming a few months after the Indian Armed Forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

As India celebrates their win, a video of Pakistan team captain Salman Ali Agha from the post-match ceremony has been circulating widely on social media, drawing significant attention.

In the video, Agha is seen throwing away the runners-up cheque after receiving it from a representative of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). His action was met with boos from the audience as he left the stage, prompting varied reactions from fans and viewers online.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Watch Viral Video Here:

Negative cheers to #pakistancricketteam #BOO

Disrespect shown by Pakistan caption salman agha throwing runner up cheque in front of all on stage @GovtofPakistan @TheRealPCB #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/wsnRawFFFd — Abhay Jamdade (@iamarj555) September 28, 2025

Operation Sindoor

During the wee hours of May 7, Indian forces targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). While Indian strikes were precise in nature, Islamabad launched drone and missile attacks on Indian territory.

After four days of military action and heightened tensions, which saw India dismantle 11 Pakistani airbases, Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) reached out to his Indian counterpart for cessation of military activities on May 10.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final

In pursuit of a 147-run target, India's top-order faltered and withered at 20/3 in the fourth over of the powerplay. Tilak Varma steadied the world champions' sinking ship and injected the much-needed impetus to drive India past the finishing line.

Also Read: ‘Operation Sindoor On Games Field’: PM Modi Congratulates Team India After Asia Cup 2025 Win Over Pakistan

How Did Indian Players Celebrate Victory

Soon after India's win, Arshdeep Singh, the wicket-taker for the nation in T20Is, shared a video on Instagram in which he imitated Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed's trademark celebration alongside Jitesh Sharma and Harshit Rana, with Samson watching them while carrying a beaming smile on his face.

On the other hand, India vice-captain Shubman Gill shared a picture with Abhishek Sharma, the world number one T20I batter and the tournament's highest run-getter, with a virtual image of the trophy between them.

Notably, according to ANI, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia revealed that India had refused to accept the Asia Cup trophy during the presentation ceremony from ACC Chairman Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief and Pakistan's interior minister.

Asia Cup 2025

This year’s edition has been the most politically charged in the Asia Cup’s 41-year history, being played just months after the Pahalgam terror attack. The tournament also saw India refuse to shake hands with Pakistani players during the group stage and Super Fours encounters.