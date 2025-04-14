Asia’s largest Tulip Garden, located in Srinagar, Kashmir, has broken all previous records by attracting over 6 lakh visitors within the first 17 days of its opening this year. Nestled between the iconic Dal Lake and the majestic Zabarwan Hills, the garden boasts over 17 lakh tulips across 76 vibrant varieties, making it a top tourist attraction during the spring season.

This year’s footfall marks the highest since the garden's inauguration in 2008. On average, nearly 50,000 visitors flock to the garden daily, transforming it into a breathtaking floral wonderland.

Floriculture Officer Asif Ahmad Itoo said, “We are overwhelmed by the response from tourists. This iconic garden has truly captured the attention of visitors from around the world. We've crossed half a million visitors in just 15 days, which is record-breaking. Last year, we saw around 4.46 lakh tourists in 33 days, and that record was shattered in just 15 days this year. It’s a significant milestone for us.”

The Tulip Garden has become the centerpiece of Kashmir's spring tourism, not only advancing the start of the tourist season but also providing a major boost to the region’s economy. The influx of tourists has led to daily traffic jams stretching 3 to 4 kilometers along Boulevard Road.

Tourists are mesmerized by the garden’s beauty. Abhijit Patil, a visitor, shared, “It's a unique experience—absolutely stunning. I’m sure I’ll return. I didn’t expect it to be this vast and beautiful. On TV, it doesn’t do justice, but in person, it’s incredible. We’ll definitely encourage our friends and family to visit Kashmir.”

Hundreds of gardeners and staff worked tirelessly over six months to prepare the garden for public viewing. Each year, new elements are added to enhance its appeal. Tourists often describe the experience as surreal—comparable to visiting a dreamland in a foreign country.

Varsha, another tourist, said, “It’s an amazing experience. The saying that ‘Kashmir is heaven on earth’ truly comes to life here. The serenity and beauty are beyond words—I absolutely loved it.”

The Tulip Garden was established in 2008 by then Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad. A few years ago, it earned a place in the World Book of Records (London) as Asia's largest tulip garden.