'Asim Munir Is Osama Bin Laden In Suit': Ex Pentagon Official Blasts Pakistan Army Chief Over Nuclear Threat

Former Pentagon analyst Michael Rubin has severely criticised Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir over his recent ‘nuclear threat’ remark, saying he is “Osama Bin Laden in a suit.” Rubin added that the fact that Pakistan is threatening half of the world with nuclear weapons is a clear indication that it has lost its right to be a legitimate state.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Aug 12, 2025, 09:35 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir allegedly threatened that if Pakistan "goes down, it will take half the world down" with it. The comments were reportedly made during a meeting in Tampa, Florida, with US military officials.

Rubin added that Pakistan’s threat to use nuclear weapons against half the world is a clear indication that it has lost its right to be considered a legitimate state.

"Donald Trump is a businessman and is used to horse-trading... He does not understand that a bad peace deal can actually advance war... He has the ambition to win the Nobel Peace Prize... Americans look at terrorism through the lens of grievance... Asim Munir is Osama Bin Laden in a suit and there will be no amount of concession that will be given to Pakistan that is going to change his ideology or the Pakistani elite he represents... The fact that Pakistan is threatening half of the world with nuclear weapons is a clear indication that it has lost its right to be a legitimate state. It is time for the US... to consider other policies... It is near times when the future administrations should enter Pakistan to secure its nuclear weapons because the alternative is simply too great to bear," Rubin said. 

