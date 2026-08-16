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  • /Blackmail or political pressure? Suvendu Adhikari and TMC clash over Asish Banerjee's death

Blackmail or political pressure? Suvendu Adhikari and TMC clash over Asish Banerjee's death

Asish Banerjee's death sparks a political clash as Suvendu Adhikari alleges blackmail pressure. TMC blames BJP and media as police probe begins.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 16, 2026, 06:04 PM IST|Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 06:07 PM IST
Blackmail or political pressure? Suvendu Adhikari and TMC clash over Asish Banerjee's death
Image Credit: ANI, FB/dr.asishbanerjeeofficial. West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari (L), Ex-Bengal Dy Speaker Asish Banerjee (C) and TMC Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (R).

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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