West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has raised a possible blackmail angle in the death of former minister and Deputy Speaker Asish Banerjee, saying political pressure may have played a role. His remarks have triggered a fresh clash with the Trinamool Congress, which has blamed the BJP and media for Banerjee's death, as calls grow for a full investigation.
Adhikari said Banerjee may have faced pressure or threats from people within the Trinamool Congress. He said the former leader had taken a stand against alleged injustice and corruption in the party after the Assembly elections earlier this year.
"Asish Banerjee stood against injustice and corruption within his own party after the Assembly elections earlier this year. He distances himself from the former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He also resigned from the committee that the former Chief Minister had formed. It is possible that the corrupt people within Trinamool Congress might have intimidated him. Someone might have blackmailed him. I had an extremely cordial relationship with him despite political differences. There will be a proper investigation into the incident. His suicide note and mobile phone will be examined," Chief Minister Adhikari said.
Adhikari also said investigators should establish whether Banerjee was threatened before his death. He said he had instructed the police and the District Magistrate to ensure that the autopsy was conducted properly.
Adhikari linked his blackmail claim to Banerjee's political differences within the Trinamool Congress. He said Banerjee had distanced himself from Mamata Banerjee and resigned from a committee formed by her.
He also referred to Banerjee's decision to join the faction led by expelled Trinamool Congress legislator Ritabrata Banerjee. Adhikari said Banerjee was personally honest but suggested that the same could not be said about some of his political colleagues.
The remarks have opened another political battle between Adhikari and the Trinamool Congress. Adhikari rejected allegations that pressure from the state administration or a BJP campaign may have contributed to Banerjee taking the extreme step.
"I am shocked. I have instructed the police and the District Magistrate to ensure that the autopsy is conducted properly," he said.
"No notice was issued by the police or the administration to him, no one within the BJP ever threatened taking his name. That is why there are reasons to probe whether anyone from Trinamool Congress, who were involved in corruption, threatened him or not," CM Adhikari said.
While there was no reaction from Mamata Banerjee till late Sunday afternoon, Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee issued a social media statement blaming the BJP and the media for Asish Banerjee's death.
The competing claims have added a political dimension to the investigation. The suicide note, mobile phone records and findings from the autopsy could become important in establishing what happened before Banerjee's death.
The investigation will now focus on the circumstances surrounding Banerjee's death and whether he faced any threats or pressure. The political accusations from both sides are likely to intensify as investigators examine the available evidence.
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