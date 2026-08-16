"Asish Banerjee stood against injustice and corruption within his own party after the Assembly elections earlier this year. He distances himself from the former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He also resigned from the committee that the former Chief Minister had formed. It is possible that the corrupt people within Trinamool Congress might have intimidated him. Someone might have blackmailed him. I had an extremely cordial relationship with him despite political differences. There will be a proper investigation into the incident. His suicide note and mobile phone will be examined," Chief Minister Adhikari said.