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NewsIndia'Asiya Andrabi’s conviction should be reviewed on humanitarian grounds': Mehbooba Mufti
MEHBOOBA MUFTI

'Asiya Andrabi’s conviction should be reviewed on humanitarian grounds': Mehbooba Mufti

Mufti also pointed out that Andrabi’s husband has spent over 30 years in jail, adding that both factors strengthen the case for leniency. She suggested that Andrabi be released on conditional parole and that her conviction be re-examined.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Mar 25, 2026, 06:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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'Asiya Andrabi’s conviction should be reviewed on humanitarian grounds': Mehbooba MuftiPhoto Credit: IANS

Mehbooba Mufti has called for a review of the conviction of Asiya Andrabi, citing humanitarian concerns. She stated that although there are ideological differences, Andrabi’s age and prolonged incarceration warrant consideration.

Mufti also pointed out that Andrabi’s husband has spent over 30 years in jail, adding that both factors strengthen the case for leniency. She suggested that Andrabi be released on conditional parole and that her conviction be re-examined.

She made these remarks while the PDP launched a plantation drive in Kashmir. Highlighting the importance of environmental conservation, Mufti said that planting trees holds great significance, even in the face of apocalyptic scenarios. Referring to religious teachings, she added that there is a belief that food security depends on the preservation of forests, and noted that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) also emphasized the importance of planting trees.

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Meanwhile, on March 24, 2026, a special court of the National Investigation Agency in Delhi sentenced Andrabi, founder of the banned women’s separatist group Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM), to life imprisonment. She was convicted on multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit terror acts and waging war against the State.

Alongside her, two associates, Sofi Fehmeeda and Nahida Nasreen, were each sentenced to 30 years in prison. The court imposed a fine of ₹8 lakh on Andrabi, while Fehmeeda and Nasreen were fined ₹7 lakh each.

The verdict was delivered by Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh at the Karkardooma Court in Delhi.

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