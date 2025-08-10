‘Ask A Pakistani Who Won…’: Army Chief Taunts Asim Munir While Speaking On Operation Sindoor

New Delhi: Operation Sindoor was far from a conventional military operation, likened instead to a complex game of chess, according to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi. Speaking at IIT Madras, General Dwivedi described the mission as a strategic, grey-zone conflict in which India outmaneuvered Pakistan and secured a clear victory.

“In Operation Sindoor, we played chess… We did not know what the enemy’s next move was going to be, and what we were going to do. This is called greyzone. Greyzone means that we are not going for conventional operations. What we are doing is just short of a conventional operation... We were making the chess moves, and he (enemy) was also making the chess moves,” the Army Chief said.

He emphasised the unpredictable nature of the operation, where decisions carried real risks. “Somewhere we were giving them the checkmate and somewhere we were going in for the kill at the risk of losing our own, but that’s what life is all about,” he added.

#WATCH | During an address at IIT Madras, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi says, "...If you ask a Pakistani whether you lost or won, he'd say my chief has become a field marshal. We must have won only, that's why he's become a field marshal..." (09.08)



(Source:… pic.twitter.com/G81nCSY9dh — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2025

General Dwivedi also took aim at Pakistan's attempts to control the post-conflict narrative. He criticized Islamabad for portraying itself as victorious, highlighting Pakistan’s move to elevate its Army Chief, General Asim Munir, to the ceremonial five-star rank of Field Marshal as part of a perception campaign.

“Narrative management system is something which we realise in a big way because victory is in mind. It's always on my mind. If you ask a Pakistani whether you lost or won, he’d say, ‘Army chief has become Field Marshal. We must have won only, that’s why he has become a Field Marshal’,” Dwivedi remarked.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a direct response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack, in which 26 civilians were killed by Pakistan-based militants in Jammu and Kashmir. The Army Chief credited the mission’s success to clear political resolve and decisive leadership at the highest level.

“On (April) 23rd, we all sat down. This is the first time that RM (Defence Minister Rajnath Singh) said, ‘Enough is enough’. All three chiefs were very clear that something had to be done. The free hand was given, ‘you decide what is to be done.’ That is the kind of confidence, political direction, and political clarity we saw for the first time,” he said.

Explaining the significance of the operation’s name, General Dwivedi said: “It is important that how a small name, Op Sindoor, connects the whole nation... That is something which galvanised the whole nation... That is the reason the whole nation was saying, ‘Why have you stopped?’ That question was being asked, and it has been amply answered.”

Operation Sindoor saw the Indian armed forces carry out precision air and missile strikes on nine terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Operating with a free hand from the government, Indian forces conducted focused and calculated attacks, deliberately avoiding escalation.

While Pakistan attempted a counter-response through drone and missile attacks, India’s air defence systems successfully neutralised the threats.