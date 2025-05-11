Ask People Of Pakistan Power Of BrahMos: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

India-Pakistan Ceasefire: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the BrahMos Aerospace Integration and Testing Facility in Lucknow on Sunday, said that if anyone has not seen the "power" of the BrahMos missile, then they must ask Pakistan.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh virtually inaugurated the BrahMos Aerospace Integration and Testing Facility, UP CM Yogi Adityanath also attended the event in Lucknow.

He further emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that any other act of terrorism will be considered as an "act of war".

CM Yogi asserted that terrorism can never accept the language of love, because it has to be answered in its language and through Operation Sindoor, India has given a message to the whole world.

"You must have seen a glimpse of the BrahMos missile during Operation Sindoor. If you didn't, then just ask the people of Pakistan about the power of the BrahMos missile. PM Narendra Modi has announced that any act of terrorism going forward will be considered an act of war. The problem of terrorism can not be solved till we don't crush it completely. To crush terrorism, we all have to fight together in one voice under PM Narendra Modi's leadership. Terrorism can never accept the language of love. It will have to be answered in its own language. Through Operation Sindoor, India has given a message to the whole world", CM Yogi said.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the event virtually and expressed his happiness of attending the event. He said that he wanted to attend the event in person but due to ongoing situations it was necessary for him to stay in Delhi.

"At the inauguration of BrahMos Integration and Testing Facility Center today, I feel delighted to speak with you. I wanted to attend in person. But you know why I couldn't come. Looking at the situation we are facing, it was important for me to be in Delhi. So, I am joining you via video conferencing", Rajnath Singh said.

Rajnath Singh laid the foundation stone for the Defence Technology & Test Centre and BRAHMOS Manufacturing Centre, established by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on December 26, 2021.

According to an official release, a first-of-its-kind Defence Technologies & Test Centre (DTTC), over approximately 22 acres, is set up to accelerate the growth of the defence and aerospace manufacturing clusters in Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UP DIC).

The BRAHMOS Manufacturing Centre, announced by BrahMos Aerospace, is a modern, state-of-the-art facility in the Lucknow node of UP DIC. It covers over 200 acres and produces the new BRAHMOS-NG (Next Generation) variant, which carries forward the lineage of the BRAHMOS weapons system.