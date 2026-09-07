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Assam: 25-year-old woman murdered, head found in fridge; husband surrenders to Police

Police recovered the victim's body from the apartment on Sunday night after neighbours alerted authorities to a foul smell coming from the flat.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 12:09 PM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 12:10 PM IST
Assam: 25-year-old woman murdered, head found in fridge; husband surrenders to Police

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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Assam: 25-year-old woman murdered, head found in fridge; husband surrenders to Police
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