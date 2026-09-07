/Assam: 25-year-old woman murdered, head found in fridge; husband surrenders to Police

A 25-year-old married woman was murdered in Assam's Guwahati, with her severed head discovered packed in a polythene bag inside a refrigerator at a flat in the city's Basisthapur area, officials said on Monday.
The victim has been identified as Riya Talukdar Goswami. Investigators described the killing as extremely brutal, stating that the accused had allegedly severed her head, stored it in a refrigerator inside a polythene bag, and also cut off her fingers.
Speaking to ANI, Anurag Sharma, ADCP (East) of Guwahati Police Commissionerate, confirmed that the prime accused, Riya's husband Ramanujan Goswami, surrendered before the police and confessed to the crime.
(This is a developing story)
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