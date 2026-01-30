Assam: Amit Shah questions silence of Congress over Rahul Gandhi gamucha controversy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday criticised the Congress leadership in Assam, accusing Rahul Gandhi of showing disrespect toward the state's cultural traditions.

He specifically questioned why the party had stayed silent when Rahul Gandhi did not wear the traditional Assamese gamucha during the President's Republic Day reception.

During a public event in Dibrugarh, Union Home Minister sharpened the BJP's attack on the Opposition, capitalising on the ongoing controversy over the traditional Assamese scarf, a symbol of deep cultural importance in Assam and the wider Northeast.

Amit Shah said, "Only Rahul Gandhi did not put on the Northeast gamucha. What kind of enmity does he have with the Northeast?"

Shah compared Rahul Gandhi's action with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting that the PM has proudly worn the gamucha on prestigious international platforms, including the United Nations, as a gesture of respect and pride for Assam and the Northeast region.

Amit Shah stressed that the continuity of regional traditions would not hinge on the actions of any single individual.

He said, "Rahul Gandhi may do what he wishes, but the culture of the Northeast will continue to flourish."

Amit Shah's remarks came after photographs and video from the 77th Republic Day reception went viral on social media. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, Rahul Gandhi's conduct reflects an "anti-northeast" stance.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has denied all the allegation, saying that Rahul Gandhi had initially worn the patka and later removed it while seated.

The party further noted that several other BJP leaders present at the event, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, were also seen without wearing the gamucha at different moments, and accused the BJP of hypocritically politicising a purely ceremonial occasion by selectively targeting only certain individuals.

Amit Shah broadened his attack beyond the cultural controversy, accusing the Congress of deliberately encouraging illegal immigration in border states such as Assam to build a vote bank for political gain.