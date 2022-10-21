Assam APSC CCE final result DECLARED at apsc.nic.in, direct link to check here
APSC CCE Final Result 2020 is now available on the official website - apsc.nic.in, scroll down for the direct link to download Assam Public Service Commission Result.
APSC CCE 2020 Final Result: Assam Public Service Commission declared the final result of the Combined Competitive Examination 2020 or APSC CCE Final Result today, October 21. Candidates who appeared for the APSC CEE exam can now download their results from the official website of APSC - apsc.nic.in. Candidates can check the APSC CCE Result following the steps given here or through the direct link given below
Here's how to download APSC CCE Result
- Visit the official website- apsc.nic.in
- On the home page, click on 'Final Results of CCE 2020' under the 'Latest Development' box
- Pdf for APSC CCE Result 2020 will appear on your screen
- Download the PDF and check foe your name and roll number
APSC CCE Final Result Direct Link
The APSC CCE exams are conducted for recruitment to the services/posts including — Assam Civil Service (Jr.Grade), Assam Police Service (Jr.Grade), Superintendent of Taxes, Labour Inspector, Inspector of Excise and others. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 331 vacancies.
