NewsIndia
APSC CCE RESULT

Assam APSC CCE final result DECLARED at apsc.nic.in, direct link to check here

APSC CCE Final Result 2020 is now available on the official website - apsc.nic.in, scroll down for the direct link to download Assam Public Service Commission Result.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 08:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Assam APSC CCE final result DECLARED at apsc.nic.in, direct link to check here

APSC CCE 2020 Final Result: Assam Public Service Commission declared the final result of the Combined Competitive Examination 2020 or APSC CCE Final Result today, October 21. Candidates who appeared for the APSC CEE exam can now download their results from the official website of APSC - apsc.nic.in. Candidates can check the APSC CCE Result following the steps given here or through the direct link given below 

Here's how to download APSC CCE Result 

  • Visit the official website- apsc.nic.in
  • On the home page, click on 'Final Results of CCE 2020' under the 'Latest Development' box
  • Pdf for APSC CCE Result 2020 will appear on your screen
  • Download the PDF and check foe your name and roll number

APSC CCE Final Result Direct Link

The APSC CCE exams are conducted for recruitment to the services/posts including — Assam Civil Service (Jr.Grade), Assam Police Service (Jr.Grade), Superintendent of Taxes, Labour Inspector, Inspector of Excise and others. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 331 vacancies.

Live Tv

APSC CCE ResultAssam CCE Final ResultAssam Public Service Commissionapsc.nic.in

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Express Service' for treatment of MPs in AIIMS
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over firecracker, silence on stubble!
DNA Video
DNA: Who has the treatment of E-Waste?
DNA Video
DNA: Liz Truss resigns as British PM
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 20, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of India-Pakistan cricket relationship
DNA Video
DNA: Look at Britain and France, not India on inflation
DNA Video
DNA: No Fees, No Exams?
DNA Video
DNA: Evidence of the system's 'dead sensibilities'
DNA Video
DNA: Entry for Burqa, No Entry for Bangles