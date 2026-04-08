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NewsIndiaAssam Assembly elections 2026: Key constituencies, top candidates, full schedule | CHECK
ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2026

Assam Assembly elections 2026: Key constituencies, top candidates, full schedule | CHECK

The contest pits the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) against a divided opposition, with the campaign witnessing heightened political exchanges, including controversies involving senior leaders such as Pawan Khera and Gaurav Gogoi.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 08, 2026, 09:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Assam Assembly elections 2026: Key constituencies, top candidates, full schedule | CHECKPhoto Credit: IANS

Assam will vote in a high-stakes Assembly election on Thursday, April 9, with all 126 constituencies going to the polls in a single phase. The results will be declared on May 4, setting the stage for the formation of the next government in the state.

The contest pits the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) against a divided opposition, with the campaign witnessing heightened political exchanges, including controversies involving senior leaders such as Pawan Khera and Gaurav Gogoi.

Around 2.5 crore voters are eligible to cast their ballots, including nearly 6.28 lakh first-time voters, adding a fresh dimension to the electoral landscape.

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Polling schedule and key details

Voting will take place across urban centres like Guwahati as well as rural constituencies such as Kaliabor. Campaigning ended on April 7, triggering the mandatory silence period under Section 126, during which rallies, media outreach, and campaign messaging are prohibited.

Kaliabor, for instance, has made extensive preparations with 245 polling stations catering to around 1.88 lakh voters. The constituency has also drawn attention following the 2023 delimitation exercise, which altered electoral boundaries and demographics.

BJP’s strategy and candidates

The BJP announced 88 candidates on March 19, dropping 18 sitting MLAs in a bid to refresh its line-up. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is seeking re-election from Jalukbari, a seat he has held for over two decades.

The party has also fielded prominent faces such as Ajanta Neog in Golaghat, Rajdeep Roy in Silchar, and Milon Das in Hailakandi, while inducting leaders like former Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi in Dispur.

Congress and allies

The Congress has fielded candidates including Bidisha Neog in Jalukbari, Jayanta Borah in Biswanath, and Raul Roy in Hailakandi, while allocating 11 seats to its ally Raijor Dal as part of a broader electoral strategy.

Other parties in the fray include the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), which has fielded 11 candidates, and the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), whose senior leader Kesab Mahanta is contesting from Kaliabor. Regional dynamics have also been shaped by the presence of smaller parties and independent candidates.

Emerging youth factor

Younger candidates are playing a noticeable role in this election. Among them is AJP’s Kunki Choudhury, contesting from Guwahati Central, and Rahul Chetry, reflecting an attempt to mobilise younger voters and challenge established political narratives.

Key battlegrounds to watch

  • Jalukbari: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma defends his long-standing seat, making it a prestige contest.
  • Dhubri belt: Minority-dominated constituencies could see a split in opposition votes due to the absence of a Congress-AIUDF alliance.
  • Bodoland Territorial Region (15 seats): Political equations have shifted following changes in alliances, making the region crucial in a close contest.
  • Upper Assam tea belt: Tea garden communities, influential in nearly a quarter of seats, remain central to electoral calculations.
  • Jorhat and Central Assam: These constituencies often act as political bellwethers, reflecting broader voting trends.

Leaders in focus

Key figures shaping the contest include Gaurav Gogoi for the Congress, Atul Bora for the AGP, BPF leader Hagrama Mohilary, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, and Raijor Dal’s Akhil Gogoi.

Past election trends

In 2016, the BJP secured 60 seats and formed the government with allies AGP (14) and BPF (12). In 2021, the BJP again emerged as the single largest party with 60 seats, while the NDA’s overall tally dipped slightly. Congress improved its performance to 29 seats, with AIUDF securing 16. A majority mark of 64 seats is required in the Assembly.

Key issues in the election

The campaign has revolved around employment, flood management, infrastructure, migration, and identity politics. While the NDA has highlighted development initiatives such as roads, education, and solar projects, the opposition has raised concerns over unemployment and uneven growth.

Voter guidelines and turnout factors

The Election Commission has reiterated that voting must be done in person using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), with no provision for online voting. Voters have been advised to verify their names on the electoral roll and carry valid identification.

An updated electoral roll following a special revision exercise has also added a new dimension to the contest, particularly in the context of migration debates.

With the current Assembly’s term ending in May, the outcome of this election will determine the political direction of Assam for the next five years.

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