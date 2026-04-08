Assam Assembly Elections 2026: Voting date, timings, booth details and helpline information

Voting for the 126-member Assam Legislative Assembly will take place on April 9, with as many as 722 candidates in the fray. Nearly 2.5 crore eligible voters are set to decide the electoral outcome in what is a crucial contest for the state.

Polling date and timings

Polling will begin at 7:00 am and continue until 6:00 pm on April 9. To facilitate participation, a public holiday has been declared across Assam.

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The mandatory 48-hour silence period is currently in force, during which all campaigning and election-related activities have ceased to ensure a fair voting atmosphere.

How to check your name on the voter list

Voters can confirm their registration status online through the Election Commission’s portals:

Visit the electoral search website or the National Voters’ Service Portal

Click on “Search in Electoral Roll” or “Search Your Name in Voter List”

Choose either of the following methods:

Search by EPIC number for quicker results

Search by entering personal details such as name, relative’s name, age, and constituency

Enter the required information and click ‘Search’

If registered, your details will be displayed along with your polling station and serial number

Documents required at the polling booth

The voter information slip is meant to guide voters to their polling station but cannot be used as proof of identity. To cast a vote, individuals must carry a valid government-issued photo ID such as:

Aadhaar card

PAN card

Passport

Driving licence

Items not allowed inside polling booths

To maintain secrecy of the ballot, certain items are strictly prohibited inside the voting compartment. These include:

Mobile phones and smartphones

Digital cameras

Any electronic recording devices or gadgets

Voter registration and assistance

While the deadline for inclusion in the current electoral roll has passed, those who have recently turned 18 can apply for future elections by submitting Form 6 through the official ECI portal. Polling stations will have basic facilities in place to assist voters throughout the day.

Counting of votes

The counting for the Assam Assembly elections will be held on May 4, 2026. Voters can follow live updates and constituency-wise trends through the Voter Helpline app and official Election Commission platforms.

With the present Assembly’s term ending in May, the election will determine the next government for Assam’s 126 constituencies.