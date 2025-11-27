Assam Assembly Passes Polygamy Prohibition Bill To Ban Polygamy; Sent To President For Assent

Assam's Polygamy Prohibition Bill: The Assam Legislative Assembly on Thursday passed the Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill, 2025, aimed at prohibiting and eliminating polygamy and polygamous marriages in the state. The bill will now be sent to President Droupadi Murmu for her approval.

Before the passage of the bill, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma defended the legislation, saying it does not conflict with Islam. "Islam can't promote polygamy. If this bill passes, then you will get a chance to be a true Muslim. This bill is not against Islam. The true Islamic people will welcome this Act," Chief Minister Sarma said. He added that countries like Turkey have also banned polygamy, and Pakistan has an arbitration council addressing similar issues.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also reiterated his commitment to introducing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Assam. "If I return to the assembly as the Chief Minister, I will bring the UCC in the first session of the assembly. I give you my commitment that I will bring the UCC to Assam," he said.

What Is Assam Prohibition Of Polygamy Bill?

The bill makes polygamy a punishable offence, carrying up to seven years of imprisonment for a first-time violation. However, it does not apply to areas under the Sixth Schedule or to members of any Scheduled Tribe (ST).

Punishment For Polygamy As Per The Bill?

Under the bill, anyone who marries more than once could face up to seven years in prison and a fine. Anyone who conceals their existing marriage and enters into a second marriage could face up to ten years in prison and a fine. Repeat offenders would face double the punishment for each violation. Additionally, intentionally marrying in violation of the law could result in up to two years in prison or a fine of up to Rs 1.5 lakh.