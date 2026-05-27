Assam assembly passes UCC bill, with ban on polygamy, live-in relations registration provisions for all religions

The Assam Legislative Assembly has passed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) bill 2026 on Wednesday, making it the first northeastern state and the third Indian state, after Uttarakhand and Gujarat, to pass such provisions.

The key provisions include a ban on polygamy, and registration for live-in relations will be compulsory. The Uniform Civil Code, Assam, 2026 Bill establishes a single civil legal framework for all residents governing marriage, divorce, succession, and live-in relationships, according to the state government.

The draft bill proposes mandatory registration of marriages and live-in relationships, while setting defined timelines and penalties for non-compliance.

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The bill prohibits polygamy, while setting a standardised legal age of 21 years for grooms and 18 years for brides. It proposes mandatory registration of marriages and live-in relationships, while setting defined timelines and penalties for non-compliance.

"The legislation safeguards cultural diversity by granting full freedom of ritual, allowing marriages to be solemnised through any existing religious ceremony or custom, including Vedic Bibah, Ahom Chaklong, Saptapadi, Ashirvad, Nikah, Holy Union, Anand Karaj," an official statement read.

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As per the draft, marriages are required to be registered within 60 days of the ceremony, while live-in relationships must be registered within 30 days. Deliberate failure to register marriage or divorce within the stipulated 60-day period will attract a penalty of Rs 10,000, a statement said.

With this, Assam became the third Indian state, after Uttarakhand and Gujarat, to implement such legislation. Though Goa also has common civil law since the Portuguese colonial rule.

The BJP had promised to bring in the UCC in Assam in its manifesto ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. The state Cabinet had approved the Bill in its first meeting held on the 13th of this month.

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Opposition criticises UCC implementation

The passing of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) legislation in Assam has triggered sharp political reactions, with a clear divide between the ruling NDA alliance and Opposition parties.

While the Opposition has raised concerns over the law, leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have welcomed it as a major achievement.

BJP MLA Diganta Kalita praised the government for fulfilling a key election promise and described the move as historic.“Our Chief Minister, Mr Himanta Biswa Sarma, stated previously that if we were to return to power, the implementation of the UCC would be our top priority. Today marks a truly significant, indeed, a momentous occasion for us. This day will go down in the history of the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly.”

Meanwhile, Assam Transport and Bodoland Welfare Minister Charan Boro sought to address apprehensions, particularly among the state’s diverse indigenous and tribal communities.

“There is really no cause for undue concern regarding the UCC. Because we are a tribal people, and tribal communities are completely exempt from the UCC, whatever matters currently govern us will remain intact. It seems there is no subject here that warrants any such apprehension or alarm,” Boro said.

The ruling government has meanwhile maintained that the bill aims to promote equality and national integration while protecting the rights and customary laws of tribal populations.

(with ANI inputs)













