Assam: Beheaded Body Of 12-Year-Old Student Found Inside Cachar Madrassa, Imam Arrested

New Delhi: A beheaded body of a 12-year-old student was found inside the hostel of a Madrassa in the Cachar district of Assam on Sunday. The incident took place at the Darus Salam Hafizia Madrasa in the Dholai area, and his body was found by one of the six roommates.

"There were seven students, including the deceased, inside the hostel room. His roommate saw the beheaded body when he woke up in the morning," an official said.

The police has arrested the Imam of the Darus Salam Hafizia Madrasa on the basis of statements of eyewitnesses. The police said that Imam was apparently angry as the deceased student used to go out of the Madrassa hostel without informing him. The Imam, however, has refuted the charges.



According to police, the deceased student was enrolled in the Madrasa around three months ago.

Meanwhile, the body has been sent to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem.

The institute has been sealed by the authorities pending investigation of the case.