Assam Board Results 2021: Evaluation criteria for class 10, 12 to be announced soon

Guwahati: The Assam government is likely to announce the evaluation criteria for the Assam Board exams results 2021 soon. The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will release the evaluation criteria for class 12 and SEBA class 10.

The Assam government formed two committees in order to decide the alternative evaluation criteria to prepare the board results for classes 10 and 12. As per the reports, the committees have already submitted their reports last week in the wake of the cancellation of High School Leaving Certification (HSLC, or Class 10) and Higher Secondary (HS, or Class 12) exams.

According to a report od an English daily, the committee headed by Dr. Alok Buragohain for Class 10 results recommended that the marks of Class 9 and pre-board examinations of the students should be considered for evaluation criteria and preparation of results of class 10.

The committee for class 12 results was headed by Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dipak Kumar Sharma.

However, there is no clarity on what exactly the committee has proposed for the evaluation criteria for board exam results.

Notably, the Assam government cancelled Assam Board exams for class 10 and class 12 in the wake of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

