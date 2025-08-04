Assam Businessman Murder Unfolds: Wife,Teenage Daughter Among 4 Held

In a deeply unsettling incident from Assam’s Lahon Gaon, the quiet neighborhood is reeling after the shocking murder of middle aged old businessman Uttam Gogoi, also known as Sankai. Once thought to have died from a stroke or robbery, it has now come to light that his wife and their daughter just a Class 9 student were allegedly behind the horrifying plot.

Uttam Gogoi, a middle-aged businessman known for his calm nature and generous heart, was found dead in his home on July 25. Initially, police suspected a robbery gone wrong. But as days passed, clues began to point in an unsettling direction towards his own wife and teenage daughter, reports suggest.

Eight days after the murder, on Sunday, the Dibrugarh police arrested Gogoi’s wife, his 16-year-old daughter, and two young men 21-year-old Dipjyoti Buragohain and a minor. What they uncovered shocked the entire town.

According to investigators, the teenage daughter was in a relationship with Buragohain. Together with her mother, they allegedly planned the murder. The police say the two women offered Buragohain and his friend a large sum of money and even handed over gold jewellery as part of the deal to kill Gogoi. The plan was carefully made, and the scene was staged to look like a burglary, reportedly.

But something didn’t add up. “Their statements kept changing. The forensic team found evidence that didn’t match what they told us,” said Rakesh Reddy, Dibrugarh’s Senior Superintendent of Police. “Eventually, we uncovered the truth and made the arrests. We also recovered the gold jewellery that was given to the killers.”

The police are still investigating the motive. “We want to know what pushed a family to take such a horrifying step. The questioning is ongoing,” SSP Reddy added.

Back in Lahon Gaon, the atmosphere has turned heavy with grief and disbelief. Gogoi was not just a businessman; he was a friend to many, often seen helping locals in need or attending community events.“I’ve known Uttam da for over 20 years,” said a neighbour, tears in her eyes. “He was a good man. To think that his own family could do this to him… it’s beyond painful,” said another man.

The shock has rippled far beyond the neighborhood. In nearby Barbaruah, locals took to the streets in protest after news of the arrests broke. They demanded strict punishment for all those involved, calling the murder a “crime against humanity.”