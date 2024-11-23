Assam Bypoll Results: Ruling NDA Allies Leading In 4, Congress In One

GUWAHATI: The ruling NDA alliance in Assam is leading in four of the five assembly constituencies where bypolls were held recently, while the opposition Congress is leading in one, officials said on Saturday. In Samaguri assembly constituency, held by the Congress for the last five terms, party candidate Tanzil Hussain, who was initially trailing, had established a slender lead of 643 votes over his BJP rival Diplu Ranjan Sarma at the end of the third round of counting, officials said.

In Behali, BJP's Diganta Ghatowal is leading by 5,586 votes over his nearest Congress rival Jayanta Bora at the end of the seventh round. In Bongaigaon, AGP's Diptimayee Choudhury has taken a lead of 8,967 votes over her Congress opponent Brajenjit Singha at the end of the sixth round of counting.

In Sidli (ST) constituency, United Peoples' Party Liberal (UPPL) candidate Nirmal Kumar Brahma has secured an unassailable lead of 14,445 votes over his BPF rival Suddho Kumar Basumatary at the end of the eighth round. In Barak Valley's Dholai (SC) constituency, BJP's Nihar Ranjan Das is leading by 6784 votes over his Congress rival Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha at the end of third round of counting.

Counting of votes for five assembly constituencies where byelections were held on November 13 began amid tight security from 8 am to decide the fate of 34 candidates. Bypolls were held in the five assembly constituencies as these fell vacant following the election of the previous representatives to the Lok Sabha earlier this year.

The BJP contested in three of the five constituencies - Behali, Samaguri and Dholai (SC) - while its alliance partner AGP and UPPL had put up candidates for Bongaigaon and Sidli(ST) seats, respectively.

The Congress contested in all the five constituencies. Around 75.67 per cent of the electorate exercised their franchise in these five assembly constituencies.